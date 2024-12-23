MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Yves Alain

MMSCENE Magazine catches up with Yves Alain, represented by Fashion Model and Seeds, to discuss his unusual entry into the modeling industry and the journey that followed. Yves began his modeling career at 19 after shedding his braces and submitting photos to Berlin agencies. Despite facing multiple rejections, his determination paid off when Seeds signed him as their model, marking the beginning of his rise in the industry. His first job in Mallorca remains a cherished memory, not just for the work but for the extraordinary experience of stepping into a new world of opportunities.

Photographed for this feature by Mark Magnaye, Yves also opens up about the challenges of navigating life in Milan while building his career. Adjusting to new environments, staying true to himself, and fostering a creative spirit have been central to his success. Beyond modeling, Yves dreams of starring in fragrance campaigns and runway shows for luxury houses like Giorgio Armani and Valentino.

How did you take your first steps into the industry?

I was nineteen, and I wanted to do modeling. At that time, I had braces, which I hated. One time, a guy from the gym I always went to started speaking with me and told me that I could become a model. It helped me gain the last bit of courage I needed. When I finally got the braces off, I took pictures and sent them to every modeling agency I could find in Berlin. Out of eight, two replied, one was a no, and one was a yes, so I signed with Seeds, which is now my mother agency.

What has been the most exciting or memorable experience in your modeling journey so far?

Apart from being in Milan, my first job was in Mallorca, a small production. They bought me a flight there and paid for my hotel, which alone was a dream come true for my younger self. At the end of the shooting, which lasted a full day, we ate at a buffet in a 5 star hotel. They had everything from steaks to cakes, and I could take as much as I wanted. We didn’t have much when I was a child, and paying 50 Euros for one meal wasn’t even in my wildest dreams. Although as I became a teenager, we had enough money, it still stuck with me. The whole experience of getting food, a flight, and doing what you love at the same time was truly exciting and very special.

What challenges have you faced, and how have you overcome them?

Many, but the most present challenge was managing my expectations and putting my life at home on hold. When I first came to Milan, I wanted to work, see client after client, and do as much as I could to bring myself closer to my goals. The reality was different, it was my first time sharing a flat with others since I was a kid. All of a sudden, living in a different country, being with no one you know, and not being able to do the thing you came there for was hard. My life in Berlin was fast-paced, but Milan, at first, felt very slow, especially since I lived 45 minutes away from the center. I felt like the world was happening somewhere else.

In fact, that wasn’t true, it’s happening wherever you are because you are the creator. So, I started creating. My mother gifted me a ukulele before I went to Milan because I’ve made music all my life. I started learning the chords, and after two days, my roommate and I were singing “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears at midnight. Music helped me, but I also became friends with the guys in the apartment. Now, I’ve started getting shoots and organizing some myself, so I am actively creating the work I want to do. I have to say, the beginning was very interesting, just being by myself, walking through Milan for 5-6 hours a day.

How do you prepare mentally and physically for castings or photoshoots?

I help myself with knowledge from the time I studied acting. It is similar to preparing a role, you are basically playing one. I make it clear to myself what we want to create in this shooting, what the message is, what my part is, and the emotions that would fit. For me, the more questions I answer in my head, the more I get to the core, the clearer and sharper the results are going to be. I also like music. In the end, a model also has to perform when it’s quiet, so I would not rely on that. Physically, I shave the morning before the shoot. Shortly before, maybe some slight movement to get me going.

Who are some models, photographers, or designers that you look up to, and why?

Not really specific names, of course, there are top-tier models like Jordan Barrett that I try to learn from, though never in the sense of wanting to be like someone else. In general, I have huge respect for anyone who has contributed to the business and industry. When I was starting modeling, I watched interviews with David Gandy and Sean O’Pry, for me, they were the best at the time, and I wanted to become the best, so I had to learn from them. Now, when I see any model, booker, photographer, or stylist, I have and show respect because it is not an easy industry to be in, and there is a lot that goes into creating a great campaign or picture. I try to look up to where I want to be, so I look to the top and also learn from the people around me. You can always learn, and that’s what I do, no matter what, I believe everyone can teach you something.

How do you stay motivated and focused on your goals?

Beautiful question. I have a fire burning inside me for what I do. I love what I do, and that motivates me very well. I have a vision, I want to create something great, something big. It is willpower from within, and every day it feels like I can already smell my dreams, so I want to go there. Also, the booker and the boss Lisa from Fashion put effort and work into me, so I want to give it back, work hard every day, and achieve my dreams and goals. And with that comes the discipline needed to bring the vision into reality.

How do you balance staying authentic to yourself while adapting to the expectations of different brands and clients?

Also a very good question. Staying authentic is most important to me. I think it is more difficult to stay authentic when you are often surrounded by different people and the various doors they open for you. As a model, I think people like to be around you, some want you for their purposes. It sometimes feels like they want you to come with them into their world, but then you have to decide if that is really you. When confronted with the different expectations of clients, setting boundaries is the key to staying authentic for me. No one benefits from saying yes when you actually want to say no, and it attracts the wrong kind of people. Doing what you truly are and want brings the best results and attracts people who support you and your authenticity.

Also, in this industry, it’s not wrong to evolve and try new things, which can challenge your authenticity. I trust my intuition for that, deciding whether I should or shouldn’t do something. I have to say I am open, but who I am after the shoot is more important to me. Additionally, looking at the brand before the shoot or asking what it’s going to be about helps you see if it aligns with your direction.

What kind of campaigns or runway shows do you hope to be a part of as your career grows? How do you see yourself evolving in the modeling world?

I would love to do perfume campaigns like Austin Butler for YSL. I even made my own version of it because I found it so cool. I really enjoy all kinds of fashion films, the little stories they tell, and the overall aesthetic. For runway, maybe something classy like Giorgio Armani or Valentino. However, I would run all types of runways, I think it’s an amazing experience, and I hope to be part of many in the future.

As a person, I definitely see myself doing music and acting. For my modeling, that means being someone known for having a warm soul, getting the job done, and having passion for what I do. I want to create art in a picture and be more than just a pretty face, I want to be known for who I truly am. Maybe one day I’ll create my own brand. In the near future, I want to give it my all and leave my heart on the stage, runway, or set, in the best way possible.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone considering a career in modeling, what would it be?

To be real, stay true to yourself. Deep down, you know the answers. There are a lot of people saying a lot of things, but I’m not a fan of any magic, fast way. Trust in the process, go step by step, get yourself a team you can trust, and work hard. I would recommend choosing a hobby you can do by yourself when things get quiet. Then, try to put yourself out there, keep your instincts sharp, don’t party too hard, and be kind, you’ll be all set and ready for the ride.

Also, at the very least, if you’re considering modeling, you probably look great. So, congratulations! In the end, it’s important who you are on the inside. Your face helps, trust me, but who you are inside ultimately defines the outside. Don’t worry, you’ve got this.

Photographer: Mark Magnaye

Model: Yves Alain of Fashion Model and Seeds