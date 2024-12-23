LeBron TR1 Debuts in Three Colorways!

Nike LeBron TR1, the first training shoe in LeBron James’ signature line, just landed in three fresh colorways ahead of the King’s 22nd NBA season. Debuting in “Black/Metallic Gold,” “Phantom,” and “Glacier Blue,” each pair highlights an ergonomic, lightweight construction designed for versatility, whether you’re hitting the gym or stepping out for everyday wear.

At $130 USD, the LeBron TR1 offers a breathable mesh upper and Nike’s trusted cushioning, keeping your feet supported through swift movements and heavy lifts alike. The “Black/Metallic Gold” colorway is sleek and regal, accented with gilded Swooshes and LeBron’s crown logo. The “Phantom” edition leans into subtle texture and layering for a cleaner look, while the “Glacier Blue” iteration delivers a playful nod to cool tones, featuring darker blue branding throughout.

All three colorways are available now through Nike, giving fans of LeBron and sneaker enthusiasts alike a shot at adding this new, performance-focused silhouette to their collections. Whether you’re training for game day or simply want a comfortable, standout sneaker, the LeBron TR1’s latest lineup promises to make an immediate impact in both style and function.