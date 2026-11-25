Moncler x Rick Owens enlist Joe Dallesandro for their Fall Winter 2026 campaign, bringing one of underground cinema’s most influential figures into the designer’s fashion universe. Owens photographs the actor himself, revisiting a cultural figure who has fascinated him since his formative years. The monochromatic campaign accompanies a collection that takes Moncler’s functional approach to winter clothing into the territory of Owens’ experimental silhouettes.

The choice of Dallesandro carries a personal meaning for Owens. The actor gained recognition through his association with Andy Warhol, becoming one of the best-known personalities among the Warhol Superstars. His presence in underground cinema challenged conventional attitudes toward the male body and its representation on screen. Dallesandro attracted gay and straight audiences as an openly sexualized male film star, occupying a distinctive place in the history of cinema.

His creative associations extended across several disciplines. Throughout his career, Dallesandro collaborated with Andy Warhol, Paul Morrissey, Richard Avedon, Serge Gainsbourg, Francis Ford Coppola and John Waters. Waters credited the actor with having “forever changed male sexuality in the cinema.”

For Owens, the fascination also stems from Lou Reed’s music and the photographs Avedon took of Warhol’s circle. Both offered the designer an introduction to a community that questioned conventional ideas of beauty and sexuality.

“Little Joe mythologized an indifferent beauty in Lou Reed’s hymn to queer subculture. ‘Take a Walk on the Wild Side’ was a turning point for me and a lot of other suppressed kids of my generation. his inclusion in Avedon’s photos of Warhol’s entourage illustrated the magic of finding one’s tribe, for better or worse,” says Rick Owens.

The campaign brings that admiration into the present through a series of black-and-white photographs. Dallesandro appears in oversized pieces from the winter collection, with the generous proportions of the garments informing the composition of Owens’ portraits.

For Fall Winter 2026, the collaboration concentrates on quilted outerwear. Owens explores volume across a series of jacket silhouettes, applying his recognizable Geo Quilting to create geometric patterns across the garments. Metal studs introduce an industrial element into the collection. The designer incorporates oversized Tour pockets into the outerwear, giving utility features a greater presence within each silhouette.

Practical considerations also inform the Mega Strap, which allows the wearer to carry a jacket without holding it in their hands. Such details reflect Moncler’s approach to functional clothing within the context of Owens’ design vocabulary.

Black dominates a palette that extends into metallic Palladium, Cloud Grey and Grease. The collection encourages layering across complete winter looks, giving the wearer room to experiment with the relationship between individual pieces. Thyra sunglasses introduce Owens’ approach to eyewear, and Trailgrip Pentalace ankle boots complete the seasonal offering.

The collaboration continues to develop a shared approach to winter clothing through Moncler’s knowledge of warmth and protection. Owens brings his interest in unconventional proportions to that exchange. With Dallesandro as the face of the season, the designer extends the project into a more personal exploration of the cultural references that have influenced his work.