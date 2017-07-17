CHRISTIAN ARNO by ANTONIO EUGENIO for MMSCENE 016



The handsome CHRISTIAN ARNO takes the pages of MMSCENE 016 – July 2017 issue (out now in PRINT and DIGITAL) with the dynamic DRIVE fashion story art directer and shot by ANTONIO EUGENIO. In charge of Arno’s edgy styling was fashion stylist Jay Hines.

Christian Arno is represented by SELECT Models in London. For MMSCENE magazine shoot he wears pieces from the likes of John Lawrence Sullivan, Topman, Versus Versace, Iceberg, Weekday, Uno de 50 and Rockit.

Don’t miss the striking video above, for rest of the shoot scroll down:

Model Christian Arno at Select Model Management

Art Direction and Photography by Antonio Eugenio @mrantonioeugenio

Photographer Assistant Alexis Negrin

Style by Jay Hines

Styling Assistant Charlotte Rubenstein

Grooming by Violet Zeng using M.A.C. Cosmetics

