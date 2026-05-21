KENZO Pre-Spring 2027 Reworks House Archives

KENZO Pre-Spring 2027 takes “Kenzo Work & Play” as its central reference, pulling an archival label into a wardrobe built for movement, function, and daily use. Under Nigo’s direction, the season looks at the space between work clothes and off-duty dressing, using utility pieces, washed finishes, and graphic details to shape its point of view.

The collection starts with familiar garments: carpenter pants, utility jackets, outerwear, denim, fleece, shirting, and casual layers. These pieces carry the directness of workwear, yet KENZO treats them with a softer hand through faded surfaces, worn-in washes, and seasonal color.

Americana and Ivy references guide much of the styling. Checks, stripes, casual tailoring, and poplin shirting bring a collegiate rhythm to the season, while outerwear and denim keep the collection grounded in utility. KENZO moves from warm autumnal tones into sky blue, white, and pale pink, creating a lighter mood connected to the Japanese garden inspiration behind the collection.

Nigo’s interest in ceramics gives the season one of its strongest visual directions. Ceramic-inspired camouflage appears across fleece and outerwear, using irregular tones and textures to echo handcrafted surfaces. The Kenzogram also returns through stamped treatments that reference the way Nigo signs his ceramic pieces.

The archive plays an equally important role. “Kenzo Work & Play” appears across prints, embroidery, and branding, turning the original label into a recurring seasonal graphic. Archival Ikat flowers reference a traditional resist-dyeing technique, while layered checks bring together Americana, Ivy style, and the worn-in attitude of the collection. The “Jumping Tiger” returns across crests, stripes, and all-over graphics, adding another recognizable House element to the season.

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Accessories extend the same focus on function and archive. The new KENZO Rush sneaker revisits the archival Kenzo Move sneaker through lightweight construction, mixed-material uppers, and worn-in finishes.