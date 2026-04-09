Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram Cover MMSCENE’s April Story

Models Jonathan Kranebitter and Joe Mottram take the lead in Salty Lips, MMSCENE Magazine’s April cover story, captured by Matteo Cionti. The story builds through controlled physicality, where posture, contact, and spacing set a steady rhythm across the frames. The energy remains contained, creating a quiet tension that carries through the sequence, with subtle shifts linking one image to the next. Set against a coastal environment, the images hold a raw, exposed quality shaped by wet textures, wind, and salt air. Light moves across the body and fabric, catching on damp surfaces, while the open setting contrasts with the restrained, sculptural poses.

Styled and art directed by Giorgio Branduardi, with assistance from Nicola Destro, the editorial features a fashion selection including Malo, 7 For All Mankind, Dolce&Gabbana, Bonfilio, N21, Rondorff, Tommy Hilfiger, Jacob Cohën, Canali, MSGM, KVRT STVFF, DSQUARED2, FRANKOW, Levi’s Red Tab, and Hereu. Makeup and hair by Veronica Fiorello maintain a restrained direction, while video by Patrick Invernici extends the story into motion.

Photographer: Matteo Cionti

Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi

Models: Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram

MUAH: Veronica Fiorello

Video: Patrick Invernici

Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro