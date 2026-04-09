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Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram Cover MMSCENE’s April Story

Discover Salty Lips exclusive featuring Jonathan Kranebitter and Joe Mottram for MMSCENE Magazine.

Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram MMSCENE April Story
Left Swim brief: KVRT STVFF | Right Swim brief: FRANKOW, Sweater: DSQUARED2

Models Jonathan Kranebitter and Joe Mottram take the lead in Salty Lips, MMSCENE Magazine’s April cover story, captured by Matteo Cionti. The story builds through controlled physicality, where posture, contact, and spacing set a steady rhythm across the frames. The energy remains contained, creating a quiet tension that carries through the sequence, with subtle shifts linking one image to the next. Set against a coastal environment, the images hold a raw, exposed quality shaped by wet textures, wind, and salt air. Light moves across the body and fabric, catching on damp surfaces, while the open setting contrasts with the restrained, sculptural poses.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styled and art directed by Giorgio Branduardi, with assistance from Nicola Destro, the editorial features a fashion selection including Malo, 7 For All Mankind, Dolce&Gabbana, Bonfilio, N21, Rondorff, Tommy Hilfiger, Jacob Cohën, Canali, MSGM, KVRT STVFF, DSQUARED2, FRANKOW, Levi’s Red Tab, and Hereu. Makeup and hair by Veronica Fiorello maintain a restrained direction, while video by Patrick Invernici extends the story into motion.

Sweater: Malo, Jeans & Shorts: 7 for All Mankind, Boxer: Dolce&Gabbana, Hat: Bonfilio
Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram MMSCENE April Story
Cardigan: Jacob Cohën, Hat: Bonfilio
Left Shirt & Sweater: Canali, T-shirt: MSGM, Boxer: KVRT STVFF | Right Shirt, Sweater & Hat: Canali, Shorts: N21
Polo: N21, Hat: Tommy Hilfiger
Swim Brief: FRANKOW, Sweater: DSQUARED2
Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram MMSCENE April Story
Left Polo: Jacob Cohën, Sweater: DSQUARED2, Swim Brief: Rondorff | Right Total look & Accessories: DSQUARED2
Sweaters: Tommy Hilfiger, Tank Top: KVRT STVFF, Hat: Bonfilio
Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram MMSCENE April Story
Left Shirt, Sweater & Hat: Canali, Shorts: N21 | Right Shirt & Sweater: Canali, T-shirt: MSGM, Boxer: KVRT STVFF
Total look & Accessories: Tommy Hilfiger
Sweater: Malo, Hat: Bonfilio
Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram MMSCENE April Story
Polo & Striped Boxer: N21, White Boxer: Rondorff, Hat: Tommy Hilfiger

Tops & Bottoms: Dolce&Gabbana, Hats: Bonfilio
Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram MMSCENE April Story
Jacket: Levi’s Red Tab, T-shirt: MSGM, Swim Boxer: Tommy Hilfiger, Hat: Bonfilio

Photographer: Matteo Cionti
Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi
Models: Jonathan Kranebitter & Joe Mottram
MUAH: Veronica Fiorello
Video: Patrick Invernici
Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE MAGAZINEMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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