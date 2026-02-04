Models’ Life MMSCENE Exclusive by Oskar Cecere

Models’ Life is the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES that follows Christian De Putron and Leon Garcia Purdy through two sharply defined states of being, photographed by Oskar Cecere. The first unfolds inside a model apartment, an intimate setting shaped by everyday routines. The camera observes them cooking, resting, and sharing moments of pause, capturing a slow rhythm shaped by comfort and familiarity. These scenes focus on proximity and ease, where gestures stay unedited and time stretches without pressure, revealing the quiet reality that exists away from castings and sets.

The second chapter moves into a constructed environment where lighting, posture, and pacing shift with intention. Here, the models step into a composed visual register, guided by styling from Andrès Henao using pieces from MSGM, Jil Sander, DSquared2, Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, Tonywack, Alchetipo, Tom Ford, and Caraceni. Grooming by Diana Djurdjevski remains controlled and minimal, supporting the clarity of the image. Across these two settings, Models’ Life maps the tension between unfiltered daily existence and the refined image produced for the camera, showing how context shapes presence and how identity adjusts between private space and public view.

Photography: Oskar Cecere

Styling: Andrès Henao

Styling assistant: Francesco di Tommaso

Grooming: Diana Djurdjevski

Models: Christian De Putron & Leon Garcia Purdy at Universe Scout Street Hunting