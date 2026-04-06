Ale Rosch by Juan Lamas for MMSCENE Exclusive

Ale Rosch leads a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Juan Lamas, where movement, space, and control shape the visual tone. Set against open outdoor locations, the series uses wind, horizon lines, and natural light to define each frame. Rosch moves with intention, shifting between grounded poses and fluid gestures that keep the energy focused and contained.

The styling builds through contrast, combining tailored outerwear, soft fabrics, and exposed skin to create a steady visual rhythm. Casting and production by Ariel Fernando Ramirez Gimenez support the overall structure, while AR Models Agency, Independent Model Management, and Soul Artist MGMT represent Ale Rosch.