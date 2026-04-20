MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Peter Finn

Peter Finn stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, where concrete surfaces, open sky, and coastal elements set a tone for the story. Photographed by Ferran Casanova with styling by Cristian Betancurt and grooming by Martin Ruffolo, the editorial moves between controlled structure and a more physical, exposed presence. Peter moves between controlled stances and more physical gestures, building a rhythm that shifts in intensity.

The editorial features garments from Old Navy, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Suzy Forel, Prada, Dolce&Gabbana, Massimo Dutti, Ralph Lauren, and BOSS. In conversation with our MMSCENE editor Borislav Utjesinovic, Peter reflects on entering the industry through instinct, describing how early experiences shifted his focus toward presence and timing. He speaks about maintaining consistency through routine, keeping his approach direct and measured, while also pointing toward a growing interest in storytelling and long-term development within the industry.

What first inspired you to start modeling, and how did you get your first break in the industry?

I was just sharing my day-to-day on Instagram without overthinking it. A casting director in New York reached out and asked me to come in.

From there, I started doing test shoots and realized it wasn’t really about posing, it was about presence. Capturing a feeling, a moment, something real. That shift made it interesting to me. It felt more like storytelling than anything else.

What’s been your favorite modeling experience or brand collaboration so far?

Being on set with a strong team where everyone is aligned on the vision. There’s a certain energy when everything clicks. It becomes collaborative, almost instinctive.

That’s when it doesn’t feel like work and it just flows.

If you could work with any brand or designer in the world, who would it be?

Saint Laurent and Tom Ford stand out to me. I’m drawn to brands that create a world. Something confident, refined, and understated. It’s not about trying too hard, it’s about presence that draws people in.

How do you maintain your physique and overall health? Do you follow a specific workout or diet plan?

I keep it simple and consistent. Daily movement, usually a long walk. Some light weight lifting once or twice a week focused on posture and balance. Diet: I lean into whole foods, protein, and cooking at home when I can. For me, it’s more about consistency than any extremes.

What’s your favorite cheat meal when you’re taking a break from your routine?

A warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

What’s your grooming routine like? Are there any skincare or haircare products you swear by?

I keep things minimal and consistent. A good moisturizer, SPF, and proper rest. I don’t overdo anything. The goal is to look like myself, just maintained.

How do you spend your free time when you’re not modeling?

Traveling when I can, spending time outdoors, anything that helps me switch off and be present. I’m just as happy exploring a new city as I am disappearing into a movie theater with popcorn and no plan for a couple hours.

What kind of music are you listening to lately? Any favorite artists?

It depends on the mood. I listen to a mix of everything. Lately I’ve been leaning more into audiobooks during walks or long drives. It helps me reset and focus.

Are you more of a “plan everything” type or do you like to keep things spontaneous?

I like having a loose structure, but leaving room for things to unfold naturally. The best moments usually aren’t planned.

How do you handle criticism or rejection in such a competitive industry?

I don’t take it personally. I don’t view any one opportunity as make or break. I focus on what’s in my control and what I’m doing next.

Where do you see your modeling career going in the next few years? Do you plan to branch out into acting, business, or another field?

I want to continue building in the campaign space working with brands that have a strong point of view and a lasting identity. Acting is something I’m naturally drawn to as an extension of that and storytelling. For now, I’m focused on building something long-term and intentional, and letting that evolve in the right direction.

Photography: Ferran Casanova

Styling: Cristian Betancurt

Talent: Peter Finn at Traffic Models

MUAH: Martin Ruffolo for The Artist Talents

Interview by: Borislav Utjesinovic