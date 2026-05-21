Gabriela Hearst and Paul Smith Explore Structure and Print

Gabriela Hearst and Paul Smith introduce a limited-edition collection built from personal history, tailoring, and landscape photography. While the collaboration spans men’s and women’s pieces, its menswear carries a clear dialogue between Smith’s long-standing tailoring language and Hearst’s material-focused approach to luxury. The result places classic masculine codes into a softer, more personal frame, where print, texture, and handwork guide the collection.

The starting point comes from two photographs taken by Paul Smith’s father in the British countryside during the 1950s and 1960s. A textile professional and amateur photographer, he captured a mountain and a waterfall, two images that became the collection’s visual foundation. For Smith, the photographs connect directly to family memory. For Hearst, the landscape reference fits naturally into a practice shaped by nature, purpose, and objects made to last.

In the menswear pieces, tailoring becomes the main field of experimentation. Virgin wool barré suiting features all-over prints drawn from the archival photographs, bringing movement and image into precise Italian-made construction. The use of landscape imagery shifts the tone of the suit without weakening its structure. It gives the garments visual personality while keeping the discipline of cut, fabric, and proportion at the center.

The collection works best when that balance feels controlled. The printed suiting carries enough presence for a full look, yet the pieces retain the clarity expected from both designers. Smith’s sense of British tailoring comes through in the shape and attitude, while Hearst’s influence appears through the material choices and the deeper story behind production. Together, they treat menswear as a place for memory, function, and surface to meet.

Knitwear gives the men’s offering a more tactile direction. Soft cashmere crewnecks in space-dyed Welfat yarn are hand-knit by Manos del Uruguay, a nonprofit cooperative supporting economic independence for women in rural communities. The sweaters add warmth to the collection and connect the project to a slower method of making. They also reflect Hearst’s ongoing interest in responsible production, where the process behind a garment carries visible importance.

Photographed by Cathy Kasterine and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the campaign places the collection in New York, moving the landscape references into an urban context. The imagery features contemporary artists, musicians, writers, and creatives, drawing from the creative era of a young Patti Smith and the present-day cultural energy around Brooklyn musician Cameron Winter.

The limited-edition Gabriela Hearst and Paul Smith collection launches May 20, 2026, through Paul Smith boutiques and paulsmith.com, Gabriela Hearst flagship stores in Beverly Hills, New York, and London, and gabrielahearst.com.