Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren in MMSCENE Exclusive

Hessel de Jong moves through a series of composed interiors in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed and styled by Martijn Smouter, with Arjen van Baren appearing in select moments. The story builds on controlled tension, where framing, posture, and stillness shape each image. The setting carries a cinematic weight, with staircases, tiled floors, and filtered light.

Smouter structures the wardrobe through a mix of tailored pieces, underwear styling, and Western references that move in and out of focus across the series. The selection includes Bailey, Zara, Michaelis, Justin Boots, Melvin & Hamilton, SNOCKS, Claudie Pierlot, Next, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, adidas Originals, Essence Amsterdam, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Ruslan Baginskiy, Claudio MAURITIUS, Bershka, DSQUARED2 ICON, Al Coro. Arjen van Baren wears Next, adidas Originals, Nils, Bershka, Essence Amsterdam. The editorial closes with a steady focus on presence and tension, carried through to the final frame.