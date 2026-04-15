in Editorial, Exclusive, MC2 Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Select Models, Traffic Models

Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren in MMSCENE Exclusive

Martijn Smouter captures and styles Hessel de Jong, joined by Arjen van Baren for MMSCENE exclusive.

Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren MMSCENE
Left Jeans: Bershka, Bracelet: Essence Amsterdam | Right Coat: Zara, Necklaces: Al Coro, Vintage, Underwear: Calvin Klein, Shorts: Zara

Hessel de Jong moves through a series of composed interiors in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed and styled by Martijn Smouter, with Arjen van Baren appearing in select moments. The story builds on controlled tension, where framing, posture, and stillness shape each image. The setting carries a cinematic weight, with staircases, tiled floors, and filtered light.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Smouter structures the wardrobe through a mix of tailored pieces, underwear styling, and Western references that move in and out of focus across the series. The selection includes Bailey, Zara, Michaelis, Justin Boots, Melvin & Hamilton, SNOCKS, Claudie Pierlot, Next, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, adidas Originals, Essence Amsterdam, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Ruslan Baginskiy, Claudio MAURITIUS, Bershka, DSQUARED2 ICON, Al Coro. Arjen van Baren wears Next, adidas Originals, Nils, Bershka, Essence Amsterdam. The editorial closes with a steady focus on presence and tension, carried through to the final frame.

Vest & Jeans: Zara
Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren MMSCENE
Hat: Ruslan Baginskiy, Jacket: Claudio MAURITIUS, Bandana: Zara, Ring for Bandana Made by the Photographer
Hat: DSQUARED2 ICON, Underwear: Zara, Cowboy Boots: Justin Boots, Necklace: Al coro
Left Sweater: Next, Track Pants: adidas Originals, Tie as Belt: Nils | Right Hat: DSQUARED2 ICON, Underwear: Zara, Cowboy Boots: Justin Boots, Necklace: Al coro
Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren MMSCENE
Vest: Next, Jeans: Bershka, Shoes: Melvin & Hamilton
Hat: Ruslan Baginskiy, Jacket: Claudio MAURITIUS, Bandana: Zara, Ring for Bandana Made by the Photographer, Jeans: Bershka
Vest: Next, Shorts: adidas Originals, Necklace: Essence Amsterdam, Bracelet: Tommy Hilfiger
Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren MMSCENE
Hat: Claudie Pierlot, Blouse: Next, Shorts: Zara, Rings Made by the Photographer
Vest: Next, Underwear: Zara, Necklace: Guess, Ring: Essence Amsterdam
Blouse: Zara, Belt: Michaelis, Jeans: Zara, Shoes: Justin Boots
Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren MMSCENE
Top Necklaces: Al Coro, Vintage, Underwear: Calvin Klein, Shorts: Zara | Bottom Bracelet: Essence Amsterdam
Blouse: Zara, Vest: Calvin Klein, Underwear: Zara, Socks: Ralph Lauren
Coat: Zara
Hessel de Jong & Arjen van Baren MMSCENE
Blouse: Zara, Vest: Calvin Klein, Underwear: Zara
Vest: Next, Shorts: adidas Originals, Shoes: Melvin & Hamilton, Necklace: Essence Amsterdam, Bracelet: Tommy Hilfiger
Photography & Styling: Martijn Smouter

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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