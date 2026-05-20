BTS Star Jung Kook Brought a Rebel Edge to Calvin Klein Essentials

BTS star Jung Kook launched his first fashion collaboration through a partnership with Calvin Klein. The collection updated core Calvin Klein essentials by incorporating Jung Kook’s personal style and distinct edge.

Jung Kook worked directly with the brand’s design team to shape the individual items. He noted that the partnership allowed him to express himself creatively and leave a personal mark on each piece. He stated that the design choices reflected his personal style and his love of riding.

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The collection focused heavily on specific denim shapes and styles. Customers purchased ’90s trucker jackets as well as ’90s straight-leg and low-rise baggy jeans. The brand added distressed accents and racing stripe details to these denim pieces. The capsule also included graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, and a specialized racer jacket. These tops featured custom graphics inspired by Jung Kook along with special logo branding.

Promotional photographs displayed the musician wearing several outfits from the line. In one image, Jung Kook wore a white t-shirt featuring his name written in cursive over the traditional CK logo. He layered a black leather jacket over the shirt and completed the outfit with dark wash jeans. Additional photos showed him wearing a dark wash denim jacket with matching pants, a black hoodie, and a basic t-shirt. He also modeled a light blue denim jacket paired with matching jeans.

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David Savman, the Global Brand President of Calvin Klein, stated that the project presented a personal side of their ongoing relationship with the artist. Savman noted that Jung Kook’s individuality and passion for motorcycles inspired the final products. The brand aimed to present updated classic designs that connected with global consumers.

The company supported the launch by opening interactive retail pop-up shops in various global locations. This rollout included a special one-day promotional event in Los Angeles. Select international retail locations also sold limited-edition underwear styles.