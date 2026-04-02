Terms of Engagement MMSCENE Exclusive by Pedro Braga

Mateo Videla and Antonio Navas step into a controlled, cinematic setting in Terms of Engagement, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Pedro Braga. The series builds on quiet tension, where posture, distance, and gaze carry the narrative forward. Carlos Marán directs the story through art direction, casting, and styling, shaping a sequence that reads like fragments of a larger exchange.
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Marán structures the wardrobe through sharp contrasts in tailoring and proportion. The selection includes Polo, Aitor Goikoetxea, Fred Perry, Pablo Erroz, El local de Charlote, Lacoste, Tod’s, Salt Murphy, Levi’s, Tom Ford, Celine Homme, Adidas, Karl Lagerfeld, Bottega Veneta, Yerse, and Pedro del Hierro. Makeup and hair by Jorge Morandeira keep the finish defined, while Smarlen Almonte shapes the space through set design and props. With styling support from Fionna Ruiz-Diaz and video by Alejo Baez, the editorial holds a steady rhythm.
Photography: Pedro Braga
Art direction, Styling & Casting: Carlos Marán
Models: Mateo Videla & Antonio Navas at Sight Management Studio
Makeup & Hair: Jorge Morandeira at Kasteel Artist Management using Chanel Beauty & L’Oréal Professionnel Paris
Set Design & Props: Smarlen Almonte
Styling Assistant: Fionna Ruiz-Diaz
Video: Alejo Baez