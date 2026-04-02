in DT Model Management - Los Angeles Agency, Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Modelwerk, Sight Management Studio, Storm Models

Terms of Engagement MMSCENE Exclusive by Pedro Braga

Pedro Braga photographs Matei Videla and Antonio Navas with styling by Carlos Marán for MMSCENE exclusive.

Terms of Engagement by Pedro Braga
Left Suit: Salt Murphy, Vest: Celine Homme, Coat: Mango | Right Vest: Pablo Erroz, Pant: Levis, Shirt: Tom Ford, Shoes: El local de Charlote

Mateo Videla and Antonio Navas step into a controlled, cinematic setting in Terms of Engagement, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Pedro Braga. The series builds on quiet tension, where posture, distance, and gaze carry the narrative forward. Carlos Marán directs the story through art direction, casting, and styling, shaping a sequence that reads like fragments of a larger exchange.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Marán structures the wardrobe through sharp contrasts in tailoring and proportion. The selection includes Polo, Aitor Goikoetxea, Fred Perry, Pablo Erroz, El local de Charlote, Lacoste, Tod’s, Salt Murphy, Levi’s, Tom Ford, Celine Homme, Adidas, Karl Lagerfeld, Bottega Veneta, Yerse, and Pedro del Hierro. Makeup and hair by Jorge Morandeira keep the finish defined, while Smarlen Almonte shapes the space through set design and props. With styling support from Fionna Ruiz-Diaz and video by Alejo Baez, the editorial holds a steady rhythm.

Vest: Pablo Erroz, Shirt: Tom Ford
Left Suit: Salt Murphy, Vest: Celine Homme, Coat: Mango | Right Vest: Pablo Erroz, Pant: Levis, Shirt: Tom Ford, Shoes: El local de Charlote
Polo: Fred Perry, Pant: Lacoste
Terms of Engagement by Pedro Braga
Shirt & Smoking: Celine Homme, Pant: Adidas, Shoes: El local de Charlote, Gloves: Karl Lagertfeild
Jersey: Fred Perry, Jacket: Tod´s, Pant: Salt Murphy
Vest: Adidas, Coat: Yerse
Terms of Engagement by Pedro Braga
Top Total look: Pablo Erroz | Bottom Pants: Celine Homme, Coat: Bottega Veneta, Shirt: Yerse
Polo: Aitor Goikoetxea, Pants: Fred Perry, Blazer: Pablo Erroz, Shoes:El local de Charlote
Left Suit: Salt Murphy, Vest: Celine Homme, Coat: Mango | Right Vest: Pablo Erroz, Pant: Levis, Shirt: Tom Ford
Terms of Engagement by Pedro Braga
Vest: Adidas, Coat: Yerse, Pants: Pedro del Hierro
Shirt & Smoking: Celine Homme, Pant: Adidas, Shoes: El local de Charlote, Gloves: Karl Lagertfeild
Left Pants: Celine Homme, Coat: Bottega Veneta, Shirt: Yerse | Right Total look: Pablo Erroz
Terms of Engagement by Pedro Braga
Polo: Aitor Goikoetxea, Pants: Fred Perry

Photography: Pedro Braga
Art direction, Styling & Casting: Carlos Marán
Models: Mateo Videla & Antonio Navas at Sight Management Studio
Makeup & Hair: Jorge Morandeira at Kasteel Artist Management using Chanel Beauty & L’Oréal Professionnel Paris
Set Design & Props: Smarlen Almonte
Styling Assistant: Fionna Ruiz-Diaz
Video: Alejo Baez

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Onitsuka Tiger Versace

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace Collaboration Launches Today

Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior Enter LEGO for FIFA 2026