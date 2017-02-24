Faithfully: Alex Prado by Ryan Jerome for FV Magazine Youth Issue

Alex Prado

Up and comers Alex Prado and Lily Moulton team up with fashion photographer Ryan Jerome for Faithfully story coming from the pages of FV Magazine‘s Youth edition. In charge of styling and creative direction was Sandra Benbaruk, with production from Erick Stryker at Eggy Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Robert Steinken at Cloutier Remix and makeup artist Leibi Carias at Celestine using Chanel cosmetics. Marketing coordinator Erica Sanae.


Alex Prado

Alex Prado

Alex Prado

Alex Prado

Alex Prado

Alex Prado

Alex Prado

Alex Prado

