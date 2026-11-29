Rabanne casts model Thatcher Thornton for its 1 Million Black Eau de Parfum campaign. Photographer Robin Galiegue captures Thornton in a series of images that draw on the darker visual identity of the fragrance. Black leather dominates the campaign wardrobe, with Cumming pairing an open jacket with tailored trousers and high-top sneakers.

Fashion editor Ellie Grace Cumming handles styling, with makeup by Thomas De Kluyver and tailoring by Carson Darling-Blair. Director Paul Gore develops the campaign’s cinematic concept in a film produced by Iconoclast, with cinematography by Darius Khondji. Studio Puig conceived the campaign around the idea of living life to its fullest, introducing a more adrenaline-driven interpretation of the 1 Million universe. Vintage sports cars, flying banknotes and flowing gold accompany Thornton throughout the film.

Through Thornton’s casting, Rabanne introduces a different interpretation of the 1 Million man. The fragrance house emphasizes freedom and intensity, addressing a younger generation through its evolving definition of success.

The American model works with Mutha Management in Los Angeles as his mother agency. His international representation includes HEROES Model Management in New York, New Madison in Paris, Special Management in Milan, Supa Model Management in London and New Madison Spain in Barcelona.

Thornton began his runway career in 2020 with Dior and has since walked for Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and Eckhaus Latta. His campaign portfolio includes FRAME, Amiri, Fear of God, Ralph Lauren and Brunello Cucinelli.

Perfumers Christophe Raynaud and Quentin Bisch developed 1 Million Black as an amber, fruity and woody fragrance within the 1 Million franchise, which Rabanne introduced in 2008. Roasted pineapple and blood orange open the composition with tropical freshness. A trio of vanilla notes and creamy coconut develops its gourmand character, leading into a base of dark ebony woods. The fragrance introduces a metallic black version of the signature ingot-shaped bottle, featuring an oversized golden numeral one.