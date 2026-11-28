Kyosuke Akiyoshi stars in the QUI x Hankyu Men’s Special Edition campaign, photographed by Kizen Zhao. Hair stylist Keita Higashi joins the creative team for the project, which brings together Japanese fashion media and menswear retail. The campaign introduces birds into its visual composition, creating a surreal atmosphere around Akiyoshi and the selection of contemporary designer menswear.

Sora Murai handles styling for the campaign, with grooming by Mai Saito and set design by Yusuke Ishii. Shun Okabe takes charge of production, while Kazu Hayashi oversees art direction and design. The special edition examines contemporary menswear through a selection of designer collections available at Hankyu Men’s Tokyo.

Based in Tokyo, Akiyoshi works with Bravo Models as his mother agency. His international representation includes Next Paris, Brave Model Management in Milan, Next London, Uno Models in Barcelona, Tigers Management in Munich and Kult Stockholm. Since establishing his international runway career in 2024, the Japanese model has developed an extensive portfolio across European and Asian fashion markets.

Akiyoshi has walked for Ann Demeulemeester, Kenzo, Yohji Yamamoto, KidSuper, agnès b., Alainpaul, Nahmias, Jeanne Friot, Ancellm, Our Legacy and Orimi. His campaign and lookbook clients include H&M, Gucci, New Balance, Byredo, Issey Miyake, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Zara, Irenisa, Evisu, Amiri, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro and Julius.

For the QUI x Hankyu Men’s Special Edition, Murai explores different interpretations of contemporary elegance through designer clothing. The selection includes pieces from AMI Paris and ssstein, with particular attention to fabric combinations and unconventional approaches to formal dressing.

An AMI Paris ensemble introduces a denim shirt beneath a substantial tailored jacket, accompanied by relaxed knitted trousers. Accessories include glasses, a necklace and a bag from the French label. For the ssstein look, Murai develops a tonal outfit through layers of tailoring and fine-wale corduroy. A cream-yellow knit introduces a subtle variation in color, while footwear from Hender Scheme completes the ensemble.

Through its selection of Japanese and international designers, the special edition examines how individual styling choices can give familiar menswear pieces a different character. Akiyoshi presents the looks within a fashion story that considers the relationship between contemporary tailoring, casual clothing and personal expression.