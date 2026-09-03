Manu Ríos Leads Emporio Armani FW26 Accessories Campaign

Manu Ríos takes the lead in the new Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2026.27 Eyewear, Watches and Jewelry campaign, photographed by Alasdair McLellan. The project introduces Ríos as a global ambassador for the brand’s accessory collections and places his growing presence in fashion alongside a career that continues to expand across television and film.

McLellan photographs Ríos through a series of intimate portraits that focus on his presence and the details of the accessories. Emporio Armani builds the campaign around confidence, personality and a relaxed approach to sophistication, using Ríos to represent a younger expression of the brand’s visual identity.

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The campaign connects with the wider Emporio Armani Fall Winter 2026.27 season, which McLellan also photographed on film at Berlin’s Funkhaus. The former East German broadcasting complex provides monumental interiors, warm-toned materials and graphic architectural details for the seasonal imagery.

Ríos has developed a growing relationship with fashion alongside his acting career. His work now places him within an international group of actors whose visibility moves between screen projects, fashion campaigns and major industry events. Emporio Armani uses that position to introduce him as a face for its accessories during the Fall Winter 2026.27 season.

Born in Spain, Manu Ríos gained wider international recognition through his role as Patrick Blanco in Netflix’s Élite. He later appeared in Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life and the series Muted. More recently, he has starred as Biel de Felipe in Breathless and appeared in 2026 projects including The Tribute and My Dearest Señorita.

The campaign gives Ríos a defined place within Emporio Armani’s Fall Winter 2026.27 season and extends his connection with fashion through a major global role. With McLellan behind the camera and Emmanuelle Alt styling the images, the project keeps its attention firmly on Ríos and the accessories he represents.