From Milan to Manila: How Working Abroad Changes a Model’s Paycheck

A booking confirmation lands in your inbox. The rate looks good, the client is reputable, the flights are covered. Then the job wraps, and the money takes six weeks to appear, smaller than the number you agreed to, denominated in a currency you didn’t sign for, and reduced by fees nobody mentioned during negotiations.

This is the part of international modeling work that rarely makes it into the conversation. The industry runs on cross-border bookings. Agencies operate in Milan, Paris, Tokyo, Sydney, São Paulo, and increasingly across Southeast Asia, and models move between these markets constantly. What doesn’t move as smoothly is the money. Each border a payment crosses adds a layer of cost, delay, and uncertainty, and those layers compound in ways that can quietly erase a meaningful slice of what you earned.

Understanding where the money goes requires looking at the payment chain itself, who holds it, who converts it, and what each participant takes along the way.

The Currency Problem Nobody Puts in the Contract

A rate quoted in euros is not a rate in dollars. That sounds obvious, but the gap between those two numbers moves daily and is rarely locked in at booking.

Timing Risk Between Booking and Payment

Modeling payments are famously slow. Sixty to ninety days is common; longer isn’t unusual. During that window, exchange rates drift. A €5,000 booking might be worth $5,400 the day you shoot and $5,150 the day the transfer clears. Nobody did anything wrong. The market simply moved, and you absorbed it.

The reverse happens too, and occasionally you come out ahead. But treating currency movement as a coin flip ignores something important: you’re carrying that risk involuntarily, on money you’ve already earned, for a period you don’t control.

The Spread Is the Real Fee

Here’s where most of the money actually disappears. Banks and payment processors advertise low transfer fees while building their margin into the exchange rate itself. The rate you see on Google, the mid-market rate, is the midpoint between what buyers and sellers are trading at. It’s the honest number. What you get offered is usually a few percentage points worse.

A 3% spread on a $5,000 payment is $150. That’s more than most flat transfer fees, and it doesn’t appear as a line item anywhere. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has pushed for clearer disclosure on international transfers precisely because this cost is so easy to miss.

So the first question to ask about any payment method isn’t what it charges. It’s what rate it uses.

How Agency Structures Shape What Reaches You

Currency is only one variable. The other is the path the money takes, and that path is determined largely by how your representation is organized.

Mother Agency and Local Agency Splits

Most models working internationally have a mother agency at home and local agencies in each market. The local agency invoices the client, takes its commission, then remits the remainder — often to the mother agency, which takes its own cut before paying you. Two commissions, two internal transfers, and potentially two currency conversions before the money reaches your account.

Each handoff is an opportunity for cost. Ask specifically: does the local agency pay me directly, or does it route through my mother agency? The answer changes your math.

Expenses Charged Back Against Earnings

Agencies commonly advance costs, housing, test shoots, comp cards, sometimes flights, and deduct them from future bookings. In a foreign market, those advances are usually denominated in local currency while your mental accounting happens in dollars. A model can finish a two-month Milan season with strong bookings and a statement showing near-zero net, because the apartment, the portfolio work, and the agency’s administrative fees consumed it.

Request an itemized statement in the currency the expenses were incurred in. Reconciling a converted summary against a converted total tells you very little.

Withholding and Tax Treatment at the Source

Many countries withhold tax on payments to foreign performers before the money leaves. Rates vary widely. The U.S. has income tax treaties with dozens of countries that may reduce or eliminate that withholding, but the relief usually requires paperwork filed in advance, not a refund claimed later.

That paperwork is your responsibility, not your agency’s. Miss it and you’ve paid tax twice on the same income, with only a slow foreign credit process to fix it.

Getting Paid as a U.S. Model Working Overseas

Once you understand what’s being taken and where, the practical question becomes how to move the money efficiently.

Choosing Where the Payment Lands

A U.S. model in Tokyo generally has two options: receive yen into a local account and transfer it home, or have the agency send dollars directly. Neither is automatically better. Receiving locally gives you control over when you convert, which matters if you’re covering rent and living costs in that currency anyway. Having the agency convert hands them the timing and, usually, the spread.

If you’re working a season in one market, holding local currency for local expenses avoids converting twice. Convert once, at the end, on the amount you’re actually bringing home.

Comparing Transfer Options Honestly

When it’s time to move funds, compare the total landed amount rather than the advertised fee. Traditional wire transfers frequently involve intermediary banks that deduct their own charges mid-route, so the amount that arrives can be lower than any quote you were given. Digital-first providers tend to be more transparent about the full cost.

Some banking platforms now build this in directly. A model who keeps a primary account in the States can use SoFi’s international money transfer to send funds abroad from the same account they use at home, which removes a step compared with maintaining separate accounts in every market you work. The relevant comparison is always the same: what rate is applied, what fee is charged, and what actually lands.

Keeping Records That Survive Tax Season

Save everything. Booking confirmations, agency statements, transfer receipts showing the rate used, and proof of any foreign tax withheld. The IRS requires foreign income reported in dollars, converted at the appropriate rate, and if you’re claiming a foreign tax credit, you’ll need documentation of what was actually taken.

A shared folder organized by market and year takes ten minutes to set up and saves considerably more than that later.

The Compounding Effect Over a Career

Individually, none of these costs looks alarming. A percentage point on a conversion. A wire fee. Three weeks of unfavourable drift. But models working internationally aren’t running one transaction a year, they’re running dozens, across multiple currencies, over careers that often span a decade or more.

Two percent lost repeatedly on every payment is a meaningful share of lifetime earnings. The models who protect that margin tend not to be the ones earning the most. They’re the ones asking better questions earlier: what currency, what rate, what deductions, what timeline.

Finally, working across borders is one of the genuine advantages of this profession. Markets open, opportunities multiply, and a career that might have been limited to one city can span continents. But the financial infrastructure supporting that mobility wasn’t designed with individual performers in mind, and the gaps it leaves are filled by fees, spreads, and delays that quietly redirect earned income.

The remedy isn’t complicated. It’s attention. Reading contracts for currency terms, understanding how many hands the money passes through, choosing transfer methods based on what arrives rather than what’s advertised, and keeping records that make tax obligations manageable rather than mysterious. None of it requires financial expertise, only the willingness to treat the payment side of the work with the same seriousness as the booking side. The number you negotiated should be close to the number you receive. Closing that gap is worth the effort.