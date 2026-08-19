PUMA Suede Gets a le PÈRE Update for FW26

PUMA and le PÈRE launch the first installment of their FW26 collaboration with a redesigned version of the classic Suede. The sneaker takes cues from vintage French bowling footwear while reflecting le PÈRE’s Lower East Side “Gentle Man” style.

The PUMA x le PÈRE Suede changes the proportions of the familiar silhouette through a slimmer shape and a new split-toe construction. A premium full-suede upper covers the shoe, giving the design a consistent finish and keeping the focus on its altered form.

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le PÈRE uses the shape and character of vintage French bowling shoes as a starting point, giving the PUMA model a different profile from its standard version. The split toe adds another defining feature to the front of the sneaker and makes the construction immediately recognizable.

The collaboration also reflects le PÈRE’s approach to menswear and its “Gentle Man” concept, which connects the shoe to the brand’s Lower East Side identity. The design relies on proportion, material and small construction details to shift how the classic model reads.

A contrasting heel panel introduces the main co-branded detail. The panel carries PUMA and le PÈRE logos, marking the partnership while keeping the rest of the shoe relatively restrained.

The first colorway arrives in cream, covering most of the suede exterior in a neutral tone. A green lining adds contrast inside the sneaker and gives the release a sharper color detail without interrupting the monochromatic look of the upper.

This Suede serves as the opening release from a wider PUMA x le PÈRE FW26 capsule. The partners begin the project with one of PUMA’s most recognizable sneakers and use it to introduce the design language that defines the collaboration.

For its opening installment, the collaboration focuses on a concise set of changes. The full-suede construction, slimmed-down proportions, split toe, contrasting heel panel and green lining give the PUMA Suede a new character while keeping the original model clearly recognizable.