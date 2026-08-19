Dolce&Gabbana Explores Identity for Fall Winter 2026

Dolce&Gabbana presents its Fall Winter 2026 menswear campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel. The images focus on identity, personality and contemporary masculinity, using posture, expression and body language to shape the character of the season.

Meisel approaches the campaign as a study of individual presence. Each subject brings a different attitude to the frame, allowing clothing and personality to work together rather than treating the collection as a separate visual element.

For Fall Winter 2026, the house builds its menswear language around tailoring, knitwear, denim and Mediterranean sensuality. These elements carry familiar Dolce&Gabbana references into a contemporary setting, where styling and physical expression give each look a distinct identity.

Tailoring plays a key role throughout the collection, supporting the campaign’s focus on masculinity and personal attitude. Knitwear and denim introduce different textures and proportions, expanding the wardrobe beyond formal dressing while keeping the house’s recognizable visual language intact.

Meisel uses body language to give the clothes additional character. Gestures, expressions and stance become part of the way each look communicates, creating portraits that feel connected to contemporary life. The campaign presents several personalities through the interaction between clothing and individual presence.

That approach reflects Dolce&Gabbana’s wider interest in identity as a creative principle. The house has long developed its collections through recurring codes, attitudes and references that return in different forms from season to season.

Steven Meisel’s involvement also continues a creative relationship with Dolce&Gabbana that dates back to Fall Winter 1989. His photography has played an important role in shaping the house’s visual identity over the decades, particularly through images centered on sensuality, glamour and personality.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

The campaign presents Dolce&Gabbana menswear as a language shaped by both clothing and character. Tailoring, knitwear, denim and Mediterranean references provide the foundation, while Meisel’s portraits bring individual attitude into each image.