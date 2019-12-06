Meet Gustav Magnar Witzoe – The World’s Youngest Male Model Billionaire

Gustav Magnar Witzoe might not be as famous as Kylie Jenner, the daughter of momager Kris Jenner and former athlete Bruce Jenner created a worldwide buzz in 2018 when she became the world’s youngest billionaire. Her successful line of cosmetics made Kylie one of the wealthiest women on the planet before reaching 21 years old, which is something to aspire to, regardless of your thoughts on the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

However, the young woman didn’t start from the bottom. She was already a successful Instagram influencer and has lived almost all her life in the spotlight, due to the family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Along with her equally-famous sisters and mother, little Jenner built an empire and has managed to turn almost any business into a solid gold mine.

On the other side of the world, in Norway, Gustav Magnar Witzoe is the third-youngest billionaire in the world, according to Forbes’ 2018 ranking.

The Witzoe Empire

Similar to Jenner, Gustav Magnar wasn’t born poor. In fact, his family is one of the wealthiest in the world and the richest in Norway, building an empire worth billions of dollars. The estimated net worth of the youngest Witzoe, almost $3 billion, is the direct result of the family’s salmon business founded by his father in 1991. Witzoe senior owns half of SalMar ASA, one of the largest producers of salmon in the world. According to Forbes, in 2016 alone, SalMar harvested almost 130,000 tones of the pink-hued fish.

The elder Witzoe is still listed as the director of strategic projects of the company he created three decades ago and is also the co-founder of another company that created revolutionary packaging for the fish farming industry.

Investing furthermore in the fishing industry, SalMar also owns an important stake in the UK’s second-largest salmon farmer, Scottish Sea Farms.

The Millenial son

Born in 1993 on a small island in Norway, Gustav Magnar Witzoe is now one of the most significant shareholders of his father’s salmon company, SalMar ASA. Similar to other millionaire offspring, he has been involved in the family business for a long time but claims he doesn’t know if he has what it takes to become the ruler of the salmon empire one day.

However, don't expect him to waste his days spending the family fortune on lavish parties and expensive cars. He is a quite passionate fisherman

From billionaire to key-investor and male model

At only 27 years old, Gustav Magnar can easily juggle with his family business responsibilities, personal interests, and passions. Although his Instagram account doesn’t have a solid base of fans, he recently signed with one of the biggest models agency in the world, Next Models Worldwide, and participates in campaigns, ads, and professional photoshoots.

Whenever he is not modeling or showing off his tattoed body on Instagram, Magnar does enjoy the perks of being a billionaire by traveling to exotic locations, fishing, and learning photography. And, just like most other millennials, he is also interested in developing apps and investing in startups. In 2018, Magnar became one of the key investors in a startup named Gobi, a direct competitor to the famous social media platform Snapchat.

He didn’t refuse the opportunity to invest in another small company named Key Butler which aims to deliver high-performance solutions for key delivery and maintenance for Airbnb hosts.

A regular boy. With a huge bank account

In a feature from Forbes, the Norwegian model and billionaire stated that he still considers himself a “regular boy” with regular interests. Although most of his fortune was inherited, he still works hard to be worthy of the family name and the legacy.

At just 19 years old, Magnar was handed over the control of SalMar, allegedly to save his father from having to pay huge taxes to the state. All of a sudden, Witzoe Junior became not only the public image of the empire but also one of the most important decision-makers, which he claims is an incredible source of stress. However, only time will tell whether or not he is worthy of wearing the crown of the salmon kingdom.