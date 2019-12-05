in Covers, D'SCENE Magazine, Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric, Kit Butler, Magazines, Stefano Guerrini

Kit Butler Stars in the Cover Story of DSCENE Magazine FW19.20 Issue

Igor Cvoro captured DSCENE Magazine’s Fall Winter 2019-20 cover story starring Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Supermodel Kit Butler teams up with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for the cover story of DSCENE Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 edition. Styling is work of Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Greta Tedeschi and Emma Canaletto, with casting direction and production from Katarina Djoric. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer Agency Milano.

GET THE NEW ISSUE IN PRINT 28.20 USD & DIGITAL 4.90USD

For If Looks Could Kill cover story Kit is wearing selected pieces from N°21, Les Hommes, Versace, Doppiaa, Calvin Klein, Hevo, Manuel Ritz, Frankie Morello, Paoloni, Huge Underground Business, Corneliani, and Tom Ford. Special thanks to Lisa Ovadia at Fashion Model Management.

RELATED: MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH KIT BUTLER

Discover more of the session below:


Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

DSCENE Magazine

DSCENE Magazine

DSCENE Magazine

DSCENE Magazine

DSCENE Magazine

DSCENE Magazine

DSCENE Magazine

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI@stefano_guerrini
Casting and Production KATARINA DJORIC@katarina.djoric
Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI  at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi
Model: KIT BUTLER at Fashion Model Management – @kitbutlerr @fashionmodel.it
Stylist assistants GRETA TEDESCHI and EMMA CANALETTO
Special Thanks to LISA OVADIA!

DSCENE Magazine
This story is from DSCENE Magazine Issue Twelve, available here.

CoversD'SCENE MagdsceneEditorialexclusivemagazinessupermodels

What do you think?

5 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

luca heubl

Stephen James, Alton Mason, Luca Heubl & More in Best of Last Weeks IG