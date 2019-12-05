Kit Butler Stars in the Cover Story of DSCENE Magazine FW19.20 Issue

Supermodel Kit Butler teams up with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for the cover story of DSCENE Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 edition. Styling is work of Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Greta Tedeschi and Emma Canaletto, with casting direction and production from Katarina Djoric. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Barbara Bertuzzi at Freelancer Agency Milano.

For If Looks Could Kill cover story Kit is wearing selected pieces from N°21, Les Hommes, Versace, Doppiaa, Calvin Klein, Hevo, Manuel Ritz, Frankie Morello, Paoloni, Huge Underground Business, Corneliani, and Tom Ford. Special thanks to Lisa Ovadia at Fashion Model Management.

Discover more of the session below:





Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro

Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini

Casting and Production KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric

Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi

Model: KIT BUTLER at Fashion Model Management – @kitbutlerr @fashionmodel.it

Stylist assistants GRETA TEDESCHI and EMMA CANALETTO

Special Thanks to LISA OVADIA!



This story is from DSCENE Magazine Issue Twelve, available here.