Marlon Teixeira Poses in Bottega Veneta for Glass Man Green Issue

Supermodel Marlon Teixeira takes the cover of Glass Man Magazine‘s Winter 2019 Green edition captured by fashion photographer Ricardo Abrahao. In charge of styling was Nicholas Galletti, who for the cover selected look from Bottega Veneta.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Sachiko Yamashita at Saint Germain Agency using Bumble and bumble, and makeup artist Aya Murai using M·A·C Cosmetics.
Photographer: Ricardo Abrahao – www.ricardoabrahao.com
Stylist: Nicholas Galletti
Makeup: Aya Murai using M·A·C Cosmetics
Hair: Sachiko Yamashita at Saint Germain Agency using Bumble and bumble.
Model: Marlon Teixeira
All clothing Bottega Veneta
For more visit Glass Man official website: www.theglassmagazine.com