Marlon Teixeira Poses in Bottega Veneta for Glass Man Green Issue

Supermodel Marlon Teixeira takes the cover of Glass Man Magazine‘s Winter 2019 Green edition captured by fashion photographer Ricardo Abrahao. In charge of styling was Nicholas Galletti, who for the cover selected look from Bottega Veneta.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Sachiko Yamashita at Saint Germain Agency using Bumble and bumble, and makeup artist Aya Murai using M·A·C Cosmetics.

Photographer: Ricardo Abrahao – www.ricardoabrahao.com

Stylist: Nicholas Galletti

Makeup: Aya Murai using M·A·C Cosmetics

Hair: Sachiko Yamashita at Saint Germain Agency using Bumble and bumble.

Model: Marlon Teixeira

All clothing Bottega Veneta

For more visit Glass Man official website: www.theglassmagazine.com

