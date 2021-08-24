Nick Kent by Karen Mortenson for MMSCENE Style Stories

Model and musician Nick Kent at Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles teams up with photographer Karen Mortenson for the latest MMSCENE Style Online Exclusive. For the beautifully captured session Nick wears outfits from Helen Anthony, Kesh Limited, and Charles & Ron.

In charge of the styling was Fashion Stylist Alex Shera. Discover more of MMSCENE Style Online exclusive with Nick Kent:

Photographer: Karen Mortenson, Instagram @karencmortenson

Model Nick Kent @nickkentt

Model Agency Wilhelmina LA, Instagram @wilhelminalamen

Fashion Stylist Alex Shera Instagram @a.shera.style