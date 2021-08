Elle Men Fresh China enlists actor Ryan Ding Yuxi to star in the cover story of their Fall 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Shaoyuan Shi. In charge of styling was Minerva Cai, with creative direction from Sonya Liu, and production by LiLi. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Emma.

Photography © Shaoyuan Shi for Elle Men Fresh China, for more visit – @ellemenfresh