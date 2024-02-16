New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage moments

New York Men’s Day is a bi-annual platform aimed at fostering new talent focused on contemporary menswear and gender-neutral fashion collections. Each time, NYMD highlights up-and-coming brands through collective presentations spread over two-hour slots, with different designers showcasing their work in the morning and others in the late afternoon. Every brand reveals its collection within a distinct, fully-styled studio space, featuring decor that aligns with the brand’s identity and the collection’s theme.

This year’s presentation took place on February 9, with the brands Bulan, LANDEROS, PAS UNE MARQUE, sivan, TARPLEY, TERRY SINGH, the salting, and Y.Chroma showcasing their Fall 2024 collections. Photographer Katie Borrazzo captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase. Discover all the moments from different brands in the Galleries below.

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Y.Chroma:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Bulan:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Landeros:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Pas Une Marque:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Sivan:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Tarpley:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage Terry Singh:

New York Men’s Day FW24 Backstage The Salting: