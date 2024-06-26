The Spring Summer 2025 Collection by Mihara Yasuhiro goes into the superficiality of modern personas and the erosion of private identities. In a world where surface-level interactions have become the norm, this collection seeks to unveil the depthless nature of contemporary human expressions. Our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

The increasingly blurred line between public and private personas has led to a collective loss of individuality. Reflecting on the irony of this transformation, the collection projects the pretense of these one-dimensional personas into its designs. At the heart of the collection are the MA-1 and denim jackets, composed entirely of front panels to symbolize the superficiality and lack of depth in contemporary expressions. These pieces embody the collection’s ironic pretense, revealing the facades people present to the world while concealing their true selves. The design intentionally mirrors the era’s breakdown of preconceived notions about identity, where the distinction between front and back has lost its relevance, further emphasizing the collection’s focus on superficiality.

See more of the Backstage moments at Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 25 in the Gallery below: