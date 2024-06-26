JUUN.J Spring Summer 2025 Show Backstage moments

Fashion label JUUN.J debuted its Spring Summer 2025 Collection at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Named ‘WORKOUTURE,’ this collection transforms classic workwear into haute couture, breaking traditional boundaries and establishing new benchmarks in the industry. Our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

The venue itself, Palais de Tokyo, provided a stark, artistic backdrop that complemented the collection’s avant-garde nature. The runway show featured an array of designs that redefine conventional silhouettes and utility garments. Key pieces included redesigned MA-1 bombers that brought a fresh narrative to military-inspired apparel with their refined, oversized shapes and detailed embellishments. These bombers, paired with mermaid-fit dresses and skirts, showcased a contrast between fluidity and structure, emphasizing the collection’s theme of fusion.

