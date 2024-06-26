Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 Show Backstage Moments

The Spring Summer 25 collection by Ziggy Chen, showcased at Paris Fashion Week, is centered around the Chinese phrase “盘枝错节,” meaning “Intertwining Roots.” This theme goes into the essential yet often unseen parts of a plant, vital for its growth and stability. Our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

Ziggy Chen creatively merges concepts of ‘Gnarled Branches’ and ‘Intricate’ into “GNARTRICATE,” reimagining these hidden elements as overt, tumultuous branches that visibly disrupt and expand. This motif resonates throughout the collection, striking a balance between beauty and decay, and between order and chaos. The collection’s hues and materials draw heavily from traditional architecture and the dynamics of light and shadow interacting with garden structures. Aged shades of purple, greens, and greys dominate, evoking the weathered walls that encase robust garden growth, embodying the dual nature of growth and decay.

See more of the backstage moments from Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 show in the gallery below: