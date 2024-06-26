in Backstage, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2025

Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 Show Backstage Moments

Our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured the backstage moments at Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 Show in Paris

Backstage Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 © photo Borislav Utjesinovic for DSCENE

The Spring Summer 25 collection by Ziggy Chen, showcased at Paris Fashion Week, is centered around the Chinese phrase “盘枝错节,” meaning “Intertwining Roots.” This theme goes into the essential yet often unseen parts of a plant, vital for its growth and stability. Our photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

Ziggy Chen creatively merges concepts of ‘Gnarled Branches’ and ‘Intricate’ into “GNARTRICATE,” reimagining these hidden elements as overt, tumultuous branches that visibly disrupt and expand. This motif resonates throughout the collection, striking a balance between beauty and decay, and between order and chaos. The collection’s hues and materials draw heavily from traditional architecture and the dynamics of light and shadow interacting with garden structures. Aged shades of purple, greens, and greys dominate, evoking the weathered walls that encase robust garden growth, embodying the dual nature of growth and decay.

© photo Borislav Utjesinovic for DSCENE
© photo Borislav Utjesinovic for DSCENE
© photo Borislav Utjesinovic for DSCENE
© photo Borislav Utjesinovic for DSCENE
© photo Borislav Utjesinovic for DSCENE

See more of the backstage moments from Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 show in the gallery below:

backstagePFWss25ziggy chen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Pavle Banovic

Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 Collection

Doublet’s Anime-Themed SS25 Collection