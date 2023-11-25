Skincare Gift Planning: Strategies for Black Friday

The art of gifting skincare becomes an exhilarating race during Black Friday. It’s that time of year when you can complete your Christmas shopping without the inflated prices. But, while it’s a race, it’s better to run smart than run fast.

As this guide will highlight, there’s a lot of thought to put into your gift planning, particularly with skincare products.

Personalized Gifts: Know Your Audience

Understanding the skincare needs of the person you’re gifting to is probably the most important thing to consider. Is their skin dry, oily, or a combination? Do they have sensitive skin or a specific condition like eczema or acne? Everyone’s skin is different, from distinct types to varying complexions and concerns.

An understanding of this will naturally guide you to the right products – or, at least, eliminate any unsuitable gift deals. Also, consider their current skincare routine. Are they fans of organic ingredients, or do they prefer fragrance-free options? A gift that aligns with their preferences, and even ethics, shows thoughtfulness and care.

Exploring Sets and Kits

Sets and kits offer a fantastic opportunity to gift several products, enabling the recipient to enjoy a complete skincare routine. These sets often come with a selection of products tailored to specific skin types or concerns – making your job as the buyer a little easier.

Sets can include cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers, providing a full regimen in one package. Plus, sets are often beautifully packaged and have better values than purchasing individual items, making them ideal Christmas presents.

Smart Shopping Strategies

To make the most of Black Friday deals, planning is key. Start by making a list of the people you’re buying for and note their skincare preferences. Research the brands and products you’re interested in ahead of time, and rule any ones out that are a no-go.

Many brands preview their Black Friday deals, so keep an eye out for these announcements, as they’ll give you more time to plan. Sign up for newsletters and follow your favorite skincare brands on social media for early access or exclusive deals.

Remember, the best deals might be online, so compare prices across different platforms. You can find skincare products on sale by just using Google, marketplaces, or directly on brand websites.

Elevate the Experience: Packaging and Presentation

The presentation of your gift can be a big part of the gifting experience. Most skincare products come in attractive packaging, but they can be further beautified with elegant wrapping paper, ribbons, or gift bags. A well-presented gift not only looks the part but also shows the extra effort you’ve put into making the gift special. This is akin to the importance of the decoration and atmosphere in a beauty salon. Consider adding a personal touch too, like a handwritten note or custom labels.

Gifts for Everyone

Skincare is universal and there are many options that cater to all genders. Look for products that are marketed as suitable for all skin types or labeled as unisex. These products often focus on general skincare needs like hydration, cleansing, and sun protection, making them versatile gifts. By choosing these options, you can simplify your shopping and ensure that your gifts are inclusive and suitable for everyone on your list.

However, some products catered to women can also be used by men. In this instance, it’s wise to keep all options open, as you don’t want to rule out a product simply because it is advertised to women. Often this is just marketing and not any inherent exclusivity within the product, so it’s a good idea to double-check.

In conclusion, Black Friday offers a timely opportunity to find exceptional skincare gifts. Now is usually the best time for Christmas shopping, but it’s important to first understand your recipient’s skin needs and take advantage of sets and kits with a focus on presentation.

Images by Blake Ballard for MMSCENE