in Chadwick Models, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Nevs Model Agency

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Paul Forman by Blake Ballard

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Paul Forman

Paul Forman

The handsome Paul Forman updates his portfolio with Heatwave story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. In charge of retouching was Oleg Slinko.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Paul is wearing Calvin Klein Briefs. Paul is represented by Nevs Models in London, The Lab Models in Milan, Place Models in Hamburg, and Chadwick Models in Australia.

Discover more of the story below:


Paul Forman

Paul Forman

Paul Forman

Paul Forman

Paul Forman

Photographer: Blake Ballard – www.blakeballard.com
Retoucher: Oleg Slinko
Model: Paul Forman at Nevs Models, The Lab Models, Place Models and Chadwick Models

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dior Men

LOOKBOOK: DIOR MEN Resort 2020 photographed by Hugo Scott