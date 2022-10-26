The Ideal Curling Tools for Beachy Curls

With summer around the corner, many of us are looking for ways to style our hair so that we can look our best at the beach. While there are many ways to create waves and curls, using the right tools is essential. To give you an idea of what to use, we’ve put together a list of the best GHD hair curling tools for achieving stylish waves.

1. Curling Wand: Your Best Friend in Achieving Beachy Waves

Are you tired of using a traditional curling iron to achieve those perfect beachy waves? Say goodbye to the time-consuming, unorganized curls and hello to effortless styling with a curling wand. Unlike a curling iron, a wand does not have a clip or clamp, allowing for more natural-looking, loose curls. It also offers multiple heat settings to protect your hair from heat damage. It also provides long-lasting results. So ditch the old curling iron and try out a curling wand for tousled, stylish curls every time.

2. Curl Tong: A Great Tool for Creating Loose Curls

When styling curly hair, a good curling Tong can make all the difference. While some ladies are devoted to curling wands, many also prefer using a curling tong. The clamp helps hold the hair in place as it is heated, resulting in bouncier and longer-lasting curls. Plus, the rounded barrel gives you more options for creating different curls. The curling tong can do everything from loose beach waves to tight spirals. So if you’re on the hunt for a new styling tool, consider trying out a curling tong for your next curly hairstyle. You never know; it might become your new favourite go-to tool.

3. Hair Rollers: A Classic Tool for Creating Curls

Hair rollers have been around for decades. It continues to be a popular choice for those seeking to create curls. While they may take some time to use, hair rollers are a great option. It provides long-lasting results without the use of heat. There are many hair rollers on the market, from traditional sponge rollers to Velcro rollers. So if you’re looking for a heat-free way to curl your hair, consider giving hair rollers a try.

4. Flexi Rods: A Great Option for Heat-Free Curls

Flexi rods are a great alternative to hair rollers if you’re looking for a heat-free way to curl your hair. Like hair rollers, Flexi rods come in various sizes and can be used to create both large and small curls. But what sets Flexi rods apart is that they are made of a soft and flexible material. As a result, it is easy to use on the hair and won’t cause any damage. Plus, they are super easy to use and can be left in the hair overnight for long-lasting results. So if you want to give your hair a heat break, Flexi rods are a great option for creating beautiful, bouncy curls.

5. Hair Pin Curls: Your Best Bet for Old Hollywood Glam

Hairpin curls are the way to go for a classic, old-Hollywood glam look. This vintage style is created by wrapping small sections of hair around a hairpin and then securing the curl with a bobby pin. While it may take some practice to get the hang of it, hairpin curls are a great way to achieve long-lasting curls without heat. So if you’re looking for a vintage-inspired hairstyle, give hairpin curls a try. You’re sure to turn heads with this classic style.

How Can I Achieve the Perfect Beachy Waves?

Now that you know what tools to use, it’s time to learn how to achieve the perfect beachy waves. See below for step-by-step instructions on getting those tousled, effortless curls.

Start with clean, dry hair. If your hair is dirty or greasy, the waves will not hold as well. Section your hair off into small sections. The smaller the sections, the tighter the curls will be. Choose a 1-inch curling wand and set it to medium heat. Higher heat settings will damage your hair, so it’s best to stick to a lower temperature. Wrap small sections of hair around the curling wand. Hold each section for 10-15 seconds before releasing. Repeat this process until all of your hair has been curled. Once you’re done curling your hair, run your fingers through it. It breaks up the curls and gives them a more natural look. Finally, apply a light-hold hairspray to help keep the waves in place.

Whatever curling tool you choose, following these simple tips will help you achieve perfect beachy waves. But a curling wand and curling tongs will give you the best results. So if you want to add curl power to your hair arsenal, be sure to try these two tools. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try these five different curling tools. Whatever you decide, we know you’ll love your new bouncy, beachy curls.

