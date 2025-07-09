in Menswear

Carhartt WIP and Clipse Drop Co-Branded Capsule Ahead of Album

Led by Pusha T and Malice, the release brings industrial design into the visual language of their upcoming LP.

Clipse x Carhartt WIP, Carhartt WIP

Following a string of headline-making fashion drops, Clipse have unveiled their newest collaboration, this time with Carhartt WIP.

MENSWEAR

The collection supports the upcoming release of Let God Sort Em Out, the duo’s highly anticipated return to music.

Clipse x Carhartt WIP, Carhartt WIP

Shot by Daniel Derro Regan, the lookbook features Pusha T and Malice clad in heavy-duty silhouettes styled with minimalist defiance. The capsule includes workwear staples, Carhartt’s signature jackets, hoodies, and graphic tees, stamped with co-branded insignia and bold references to the album title.

Carhartt WIP x Clipse
Clipse x Carhartt WIP, Carhartt WIP

This release marks yet another link in Clipse’s fashion-heavy album campaign. Earlier collaborations with Kaws, Denim Tears, VERDY, and BBC brought an eclectic mix of design codes into the orbit of their latest project. The Carhartt WIP partnership shifts gears, grounding the narrative in rugged utility and American workwear tradition.

Carhartt WIP x Clipse
Carhartt WIP

Clipse first teased the collaboration on Instagram, where the stark visuals instantly resonated with fans. Though the collection details were initially under wraps, the full drop has since surfaced, drawing immediate attention from fashion insiders and music heads alike.

Carhartt WIP x Clipse
Carhartt WIP

With Let God Sort Em Out dropping July 11, Clipse are using each fashion release to build out a wider cultural statement, one that reaches far beyond the music.

capsule collectionsCarhartt WIPCelebrity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Katarina Doric

Alex Sampson

Alex Sampson Poses for MMSCENE July 2025 Digital Cover Story