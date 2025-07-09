Carhartt WIP and Clipse Drop Co-Branded Capsule Ahead of Album

Following a string of headline-making fashion drops, Clipse have unveiled their newest collaboration, this time with Carhartt WIP.

The collection supports the upcoming release of Let God Sort Em Out, the duo’s highly anticipated return to music.

Shot by Daniel Derro Regan, the lookbook features Pusha T and Malice clad in heavy-duty silhouettes styled with minimalist defiance. The capsule includes workwear staples, Carhartt’s signature jackets, hoodies, and graphic tees, stamped with co-branded insignia and bold references to the album title.

This release marks yet another link in Clipse’s fashion-heavy album campaign. Earlier collaborations with Kaws, Denim Tears, VERDY, and BBC brought an eclectic mix of design codes into the orbit of their latest project. The Carhartt WIP partnership shifts gears, grounding the narrative in rugged utility and American workwear tradition.

Clipse first teased the collaboration on Instagram, where the stark visuals instantly resonated with fans. Though the collection details were initially under wraps, the full drop has since surfaced, drawing immediate attention from fashion insiders and music heads alike.

With Let God Sort Em Out dropping July 11, Clipse are using each fashion release to build out a wider cultural statement, one that reaches far beyond the music.