Ciao MMSCENE: Kosse Diao by Borislav Utjesinovic

Our Milan portrait series continues with Kosse Diao

Kosse Diao
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

The Ciao MMSCENE portrait series returns with 19-year-old Kosse Diao, photographed during the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring Summer 2026 season. Shot by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic, the series features fresh talent our team met during their busy week in Milan.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Based in Paris, the handsome Kosse was first noticed by his now mother agency, Traffic Models in Barcelona, after appearing in an Instagram story posted by his sister. He was invited to a test shoot, which went well, and soon after began his modeling journey.

Kosse is represented by Fashion Model Management in Milan, and returned to the city this season for the second time. As he continues to build his career, Kosse cites Amiri and Louis Vuitton as two of his favorite brands.

Previous editions of the Ciao MMSCENE series have featured Oliver Robertson, Chazz Moon, and Artur Costa, each photographed by Borislav Utjesinovic and interviewed by MMSCENE Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic during Milan Fashion Week. With Kosse now added to the series, we continue to spotlight the new generation making their way through the industry, one face at a time.

Model Kosse Diao – @kossediao_
Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Written by Ana Markovic

