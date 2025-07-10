Exclusive: PYD Model Agency Celebrates One Year in Los Angeles

MMSCENE is excited to present an exclusive look at PYD Model Agency’s one-year anniversary, marked by a vibrant party-themed editorial photographed by the acclaimed Raul Romo. Founded by Christian Rios and based in Los Angeles, California, PYD has quickly established itself as a standout talent house, championing a new generation of models and creative energy on the West Coast.

For their first anniversary, PYD gathered its standout roster for an editorial that captures the agency’s dynamic spirit and the camaraderie that defines the LA modeling scene. The shoot, set against the backdrop of a playful, celebratory atmosphere, showcases a blend of individuality and collective energy, perfectly encapsulating what PYD stands for after a year of growth.

The cast features agency faces Tommy Hackett, Dale Samson, Zechariah Lee, Alex Prange, Jake Ambrose, Victor Ndigwe, Aaron Thornton, Nate Niehaus, Ethan Brealey, Bryce Thompson, and Eli Crane. Each model brings their own unique presence to the lens, coming together to celebrate not only the agency’s milestone but also the friendships and careers that have flourished under PYD’s guidance.

Photographer Raul Romo, known for his ability to capture raw, authentic moments, brings his signature style to the shoot, balancing polished visuals with a sense of fun and spontaneity. The resulting images are a tribute to the PYD team’s collective energy, ambition, and the vibrant culture of LA fashion.

More from the PYD Model Agency one year anniversary party in our gallery:

Founded by Christian Rios, PYD Model Agency has made an impact in just one year, building a reputation for nurturing talent and fostering a creative community. This exclusive editorial, now live on MMSCENE, is both a celebration and a statement: PYD is just getting started.

Get familiar with PYD on pyd.agency.