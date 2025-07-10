Giorgio Armani and Kith Drop Men’s Summer 2025 Collection

Giorgio Armani and Kith release the second installment of their collaboration with a Summer 2025 men’s collection that connects Italian tailoring with New York attitude. The new drop lands today at Giorgio Armani and Kith retail locations, online, and on the Kith App. Designed around the theme Estate, Italian for summer, the collection channels coastal energy through refined fabrics, lightweight layers, and location-specific artwork.

The capsule introduces new takes on classic silhouettes. A double-breasted blazer, debuting this season, anchors the tailored offering. Cut from silk twill, it features two oversized pockets and a relaxed construction aimed at warm-weather versatility. The Crossover Shirt and Monogram Pant, made from 100% silk, feature all-over Giorgio Armani and Kith branding in a tonal finish. These co-ords add a polished look with minimal effort.

The bomber jacket arrives in a soft beige tone and uses cupro fabric to achieve a smooth finish. Branding appears faded on the back, keeping the front minimal and clean. Bermuda shorts, reworked from a Kith classic, offer a pleated shape and belt loops. Made from the same silk twill as the blazer, they round out the tailoring direction with a laid-back edge.

Printed graphics play a key role this season. Italian and American destinations such as Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Sardinia, and Malibu serve as references across swimwear, tees, shorts, and zip-ups. These visuals anchor the collection in a sense of place while introducing seasonal color and texture.

Accessories expand the range with everyday staples and travel-ready add-ons. The selection includes sunglasses, bucket hats, fedoras, caps, and trucker hats. Bandanas carry the same coastal artwork as the apparel, while leather and suede belts, co-branded buckles, and card holders add structure to the styling options. Canvas and raffia totes bring in texture and contrast through material combinations and contrast detailing.

Footwear explores summer formality and casual ease. The Espadrilla combines a penny-loafer upper with a woven espadrille sole, constructed in soft goat leather with tonal branding at the side. The T-Bar Espadrilla uses deer leather and a front strap closure to introduce a new silhouette for the season. Suede slides complete the footwear trio, available in brown and black with the Giorgio Armani and Kith logo stamped across the front.

This collection builds on the shared design language established in the first chapter of the partnership. By combining tailored pieces, beach-influenced prints, and new materials, Giorgio Armani and Kith continue to shape an identity rooted in global summer style. The collection will be available exclusively during the summer season through select retail locations and online channels.