MENSWEAR: The Latest Men’s Underwear Trends

Whatever you wear, underwear is an indispensable part of the combination. The world of men’s underwear is changing rapidly. Once seen as a neglected accessory, underwear has undergone a drastic change. Men are known to love practical, simple, and above all, very comfortable things that will make them feel relaxed all day long. As underwear is something in which they spend almost twenty-four hours a day, choosing an adequate yet fashionable model of underwear made of natural materials is something that should be a priority. If you are one of those who is keen on following the trends and keeping the underwear collection up to date, this is the place to be as we list the biggest underwear trends for this season.

Briefs

Some may state it is the least attractive style, but they are comfortable to wear, they are not visible under clothing and you can wear them under almost anything. They are a great choice for everyday activities and a man can wear any kind of pants over them. They are a common choice of men who engage in physical activity. Briefs are slowly but surely returning to the fashion spotlight, as we were able to see a large amount of them in the latest menswear underwear campaigns. In addition, they are maximally comfortable and men look their best in them. They are suitable for everyday wear and mostly have an elastic waist belt, which makes them very comfortable. When choosing the right briefs for men you also need to make sure they fit perfectly and that they are made from a comfortable and quality fabric. Surely, you can opt for simple and elegant black or white briefs, or you can experiment with some prints and patterns which are dominating this season.

Boxer-briefs

Without a doubt, boxer-briefs are the most popular men’s underwear choice. Fashion companies offer various options of color, style and fit. A hybrid of briefs and boxers, boxer briefs offer the best of both worlds giving you the safety and security of briefs, but also, the comfortability and flexibility of boxers, without the chafing. Best of all, boxer-briefs look great on any type of men’s figure, so you are free to wear them, whatever shape your figure is! So, when you are in a dilemma – know that there are no mistakes with them!

Trunks

The newest style on the list, a combination of the boxer short and briefs but shorter and with a higher cut. These provide ideal movement and activity. With the legs protected at a level shorter than the boxer brief and with the support that the briefs offer, this style comes in a lot of formats and variants. Trunks provide a way to show off the attributes by giving them a more bulky and virile appearance.

As we listed the men’s underwear types include a lot of trendy and comfortable fits, so it makes it impossible for you not to find something that faithfully adjusts to your needs and tastes. It does not matter if you are to go with intimate clothing that is tighter or looser, if you want it to cover just enough or prefer something longer, if you have a fly or not, if you feel more comfortable with your thigh covered or uncovered, you want to go natural or enhance your figure and your attributes, if you want cotton, fabric, knit or microfiber, there are options for all of this as long as we don’t give in to wide boxers which were forgotten about years ago. Also, we no longer get into colors because from the classic neutral colors to the striking prints the options are limitless.

