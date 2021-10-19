in d'men at d'management Group, DNA Models, Editorial, Magazines, Premium Models, Supa Model Management, View Management, WSJ. Magazine

Mase Somanlall Models Bomber Jackets for WSJ. Magazine

Photographer Jon Ervin and stylist Alexander Fisher team up for WSJ. Magazine

Mase Somanlall
Photography © Jon Ervin for WSJ. Magazine

The handsome Mase Somanlall stars in 7 Top Bomber Jackets for Fall story captured by fashion photographer Jon Ervin for WSJ. Magazine‘s Men’s Fall Fashion edition. In charge of styling was Alexander Fisher, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Adlena, makeup artist Michaela Bosch, and manicurist Eri Handa.

For the session Mase is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Y/Project, Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen, The Row, Sébline, Balenciaga, Greg Lauren, Salie 66, Valentino, Acne Studios, and Ralph Lauren.

Photography © Jon Ervin for WSJ. Magazine – discover more at wsj.com

