Guram Gvasalia presented VTMNTS Fall Winter 2022.23 collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For the brand’s first runway show, Georgian designer has chosen the former Monoprix supermarket on Boulevard Raspail, closed-down because of the pandemic, symbolically marking the new beginning.

“VTMNTS stands for gender equality. Gender is such an important subject. Fashion is about identity, it is about expressing who you truly are on the inside. “ – that’s how Guram Gvasalia starts the show notes for the VTMNTS latest collection. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the traditional fashion calendar that includes men’s and women’s collections, dividing the humans to only 2 genders. Event tho it was presented during the main Fashion Week, VTMNTS collection is made for all genders, and not merely to men or women. That`s why I felt it was time to do things differently, he said. The casting also included a lot of non binary models.

At VTMNTS we study traditional craftmanship and merge it with newest material science and garment making technology. The brand is particularly putting its focus on sustainably. They develop their own fabrics, that have adaptive features, made to achieve brand’s signature constructions in order to fit different bodies. This allows the ready-to-wear collection to almost fit like custom made garment.