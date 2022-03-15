Lee Dong Wook Covers ELLE MEN Singapore Spring Summer 2022 Issue

South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook takes the cover story of ELLE MEN Singapore Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition captured by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of styling was Nam Joo Hee, with fashion direction from Jenine Oh. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Hye Young, and makeup artist Lee Young. For the season Lee Dong Wook is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Prada, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Fendi.

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for ELLE MEN Singapore, discover more at elle.com.sg