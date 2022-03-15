in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Lee Dong Wook Covers ELLE MEN Singapore Spring Summer 2022 Issue

Photographer Kim Yeong Jun and actor Lee Dong Wook team up for the second edition of Elle Men Singapore

Lee Dong Wook
Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for ELLE MEN Singapore

South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook takes the cover story of ELLE MEN Singapore Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition captured by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of styling was Nam Joo Hee, with fashion direction from Jenine Oh. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Hye Young, and makeup artist Lee Young. For the season Lee Dong Wook is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Prada, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Fendi.

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for ELLE MEN Singapore, discover more at elle.com.sg

