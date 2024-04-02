Lewis Hamilton takes the cover of GQ‘s annual Creativity Issue, revealing a glimpse into the life of the seven-time F1 champion beyond the race track. In a candid interview with Dan Riley, GQ’s global director of content development, Hamilton discusses his future, hinting at a transition that could redefine his legacy within and outside the world of Formula 1. The conversation goes into Hamilton’s life after racing, a topic that resonates with many athletes who face the serious question of what comes next after their sports careers.

Hamilton’s reflection on conversations with legendary athletes like Boris Becker, Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan provides insight into the common anxiety about the future that worries even the most successful sports figures. These discussions have sparked a proactive approach in Hamilton, driving him to explore and invest in his passions outside of racing, notably film and fashion, as potential next chapters in his career.

Hamilton’s ambitions extend beyond mere participation in his post-racing interests; he plans to create a legacy that mirrors the impact he’s had on Formula 1. His aim is to possibly establish a conglomerate akin to LVMH, but more diverse, wishing to leave a lasting mark on the fashion industry. The move to Ferrari in 2025, as revealed in the interview, is not just a career shift but a manifestation of Hamilton’s lifelong dreams and aspirations. His is commited to delivering an unparalleled final year with Mercedes while simultaneously preparing for the next phase of his life.

Photography © Campbell Addy for GQ Magazine, read more at gq.com