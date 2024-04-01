in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, L'Officiel Hommes, Magazines, Mathieu Simoneau

Mathieu Simoneau is the Cover Star of L’Officiel Homme Korea

L’Officiel Homme Korea features Mathieu Simoneau on it’s Spring Summer 2024 Issue

Photography by ©Kim Hee June for Lofficiel Homes Korea / Mathieu Simoneau Cover L’officiel Homme Korea

The second cover star of the L’Officiel Hommes YK Edition for the Spring/Summer 2024 issue is none other than model Mathieu Simoneau, who has been honored with the Readers’ Choice Award by Models.com in 2023. Simoneau is on a meteoric rise in the modeling industry, having received much attention and love calls from prestigious brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, and Givenchy, showcasing his top model qualities through this photo shoot. The full spread and interview, where fans can discover the unique charm of Mathieu Simoneau, are featured in the L’Officiel Hommes YK Edition Spring/Summer 2024 issue.

This issue’s creative team includes Creative Director Jeong Yun Kee, Editors Woo Lee Kyoung and Park So Yeon, Photographer Kim Hee June, Stylist Kim Shin Hye (Intrend), Hair stylist Park Nae Joo, Makeup artist Park Su Yeon, and Casting by Kim Jae Won, all contributing to the presentation of this edition.

