Mark Tuan Poses for Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia April 2024 Issue

Multi-talented American rapper and singer Mark Tuan takes the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia Magazine‘s April 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Chee Wei. In charge of creative direction was Aziz Draim, with art direction from Khai Ramli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tanon Tanabhataravatron, and makeup artist Phitchakorn Keira Balla. For the cover Tuan is wearing a look from Saint Laurent.

Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia celebrates its 21st anniversary this month. To mark this occasion, they explore the world of modern masculinity with K-pop sensation Mark Tuan. Known for his bold individuality and unapologetic creativity, Mark Tuan epitomizes the essence of contemporary masculinity. Through his music and style, he fearlessly asserts his identity and pushes the boundaries of expression.

In an exclusive interview, Tuan invites readers into his solo adventure, sharing insights into his personal evolution, his dynamic relationship with fame, and the role of confidence in his life journey. As a global icon, Tuan understands the power of scent in shaping one’s identity and confidence. He reveals how he finds his perfect scent, a fragrance that resonates with his personality and enhances his presence. For the latest edition of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, Mark Tuan explores the depths of his creativity, resilience, and the transformative power of self-expression.

In other news, last month, Calvin Klein, the iconic American brand, unveiled its latest Calvin Klein Jeans campaign for Asia, featuring Mark Tuan. Known for his charismatic presence and distinctive style, Tuan perfectly embodied the essence of the Calvin Klein Jeans Spring 2024 collection. Captured through the lens of acclaimed photographer Mok JungWook and skillfully directed by AJ Duan, the campaign presented Tuan in a series of captivating images and exclusive films. Each frame exuded the vibrant, youthful spirit that defines both Tuan’s persona and the Spring 2024 Calvin Klein Jeans collection.

Photography © Chee Wei for Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, read more at harpersbazaar.my

