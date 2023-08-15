Zerobaseone Covers Dazed Korea September 2023 Issue

South Korean boy band Zerobaseone takes the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s September 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Go Wontae. In charge of fashion were Lee Seungyeon and Ahn Doohyunm with art direction from Lee Seyeon, and set design by Lee Nakyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Juyeon, and makeup artists Hwang Yeonjin and Sehee, all beauty artists represented by Team by Bloom. Zerobaseone members Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin are all wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zerobaseone was formed as a result of the Mnet reality competition Boys Planet, which aired from February 2 to April 20, 2023. The show had 98 contestants from all over the world, mostly from South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, and Canada, all fighting for a spot in an international boy group. Only the top nine contestants were chosen from this large pool to compete in the final lineup, which was revealed during the live broadcast of the finals on April 20, 2023.

On May 14, Zerobaseone released a teaser trailer titled “Youth in Shade” following their first group engagement at KCON Japan 2023. Zhang Hao and Sung Han Bin appeared in the teaser, both holding a little candle at the end of the video, with the words ‘Youth,’ ‘In The,’ and ‘Shade‘ intersecting. WakeOne officially confirmed Zerobaseone‘s debut in July 2023 on May 26.

The group’s pre-debut reality show, “Camp Zerobaseone,” aired on Mnet on June 22. By June 26, the album got over 780,000 pre-orders in five days, topping 1.08 million copies by July 4, breaking the record for the most pre-orders for a K-pop debut album in history. Zerobaseone made their official debut on July 10 with the EP “Youth in the Shade,” and won their first music show victory on SBS M‘s “The Show” on July 18. In connection with their debut promotions, the group will have their first concert on August 15 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Photography © Go Wontae for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com