Discover MMSCENE Magazine’s latest digital cover story by Antonio Peluso, featuring model Clement Carpentier.

Total look Jordan Luca

Model Clement Carpentier at Independent Management appears in MMSCENE Magazine’s Digital Story, “The Hidden Side.” Photographed by Antonio Peluso and styled under the creative direction of EvaCarlotta Devincenzi, the story is shaped through a collaborative team effort. Veronica Davide leads production, while Miriam and Francesca Galluccio assist in bringing EvaCarlotta’s sartorial vision to life.

On set, Mamrez Abbasi crafts the hair looks, with Noemi Auetasc enhancing each scene through makeup. Casting director Hien Li curates the talent, while Sebastian Londono and Benedetta Micheli support the visual flow with lighting and digital precision.

For this editorial, Clement wears select pieces from Jordan Luca, Miu Miu, Prada, Borsalino, Jil Sander, The Frankie Shop, Levi’s, Retrosuperfuture, Setchu, Helmut Lang, Richmond, Marsell, Our Legacy, Marni, Ragno, Dries Van Noten, Sapio, Ugg, Dolce & Gabbana, Act No.1, and Etro.

Retrosuperfuture Sunglasses, Setchu Shirt, Helmut Lang Jacket, John Richmond Jeans, Marsell Derby Shoes
Sapio Jacket, Sapio Skirt, Jordan Luca Trousers
Left: Total look Jordan Luca | Right: Prada Jacket and Ties
The Frankie Shop Shirt
Left: Our Legacy Shirt, Levi’s Belt, Marni Trousers | Right: John Richmond Short and Top, Etro Shirt, Levi’s Belt, RSF Sunglasses
Ragno Top, Prada Shirt, Dries Van Noten Trousers
Sapio Jacket, Sapio Skirt, Jordan Luca Trousers
Left: Richmond Jacket, Act No1 Shirt, Marsell Boots | Right: Dolce & Gabbana Suit, Shirt and Shorts, Woven Shoes, Levi’s Belt
Richmond Shirt and Shorts, Ugg PeakMod
Left: Prada Trousers, Ugg Ascot Vibram Wrap Tech | Right: Miumiu Shirt, Prada Tie
Borsalino Hat, Jil Sander Shirt, The Frankie Shop Trousers, Levi’s Belt

Title: The Hidden Side
Photographer: Antonio Peluso
Art Direction & Styling: EvaCarlotta Devincenzi
Light Assistant: Sebastian Londono
Digitech: Benedetta Micheli
Stylist Assistant: Miriam and Francesca Galluccio
Make Up Artist: Noemi Auetasc
Hair Stylist: Mamrez Abbasi
Casting Director: Hien Li
Model: Clement Carpentier at Indipendent Management
Producer: Veronica Davide
Thanks Studio Archimede6

