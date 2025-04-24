Model Clement Carpentier at Independent Management appears in MMSCENE Magazine’s Digital Story, “The Hidden Side.” Photographed by Antonio Peluso and styled under the creative direction of EvaCarlotta Devincenzi, the story is shaped through a collaborative team effort. Veronica Davide leads production, while Miriam and Francesca Galluccio assist in bringing EvaCarlotta’s sartorial vision to life.
On set, Mamrez Abbasi crafts the hair looks, with Noemi Auetasc enhancing each scene through makeup. Casting director Hien Li curates the talent, while Sebastian Londono and Benedetta Micheli support the visual flow with lighting and digital precision.
For this editorial, Clement wears select pieces from Jordan Luca, Miu Miu, Prada, Borsalino, Jil Sander, The Frankie Shop, Levi’s, Retrosuperfuture, Setchu, Helmut Lang, Richmond, Marsell, Our Legacy, Marni, Ragno, Dries Van Noten, Sapio, Ugg, Dolce & Gabbana, Act No.1, and Etro.
Title: The Hidden Side
Photographer: Antonio Peluso
Art Direction & Styling: EvaCarlotta Devincenzi
Light Assistant: Sebastian Londono
Digitech: Benedetta Micheli
Stylist Assistant: Miriam and Francesca Galluccio
Make Up Artist: Noemi Auetasc
Hair Stylist: Mamrez Abbasi
Casting Director: Hien Li
Model: Clement Carpentier at Indipendent Management
Producer: Veronica Davide
Thanks Studio Archimede6