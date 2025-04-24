Model Clement Carpentier at Independent Management appears in MMSCENE Magazine’s Digital Story, “The Hidden Side.” Photographed by Antonio Peluso and styled under the creative direction of EvaCarlotta Devincenzi, the story is shaped through a collaborative team effort. Veronica Davide leads production, while Miriam and Francesca Galluccio assist in bringing EvaCarlotta’s sartorial vision to life.

On set, Mamrez Abbasi crafts the hair looks, with Noemi Auetasc enhancing each scene through makeup. Casting director Hien Li curates the talent, while Sebastian Londono and Benedetta Micheli support the visual flow with lighting and digital precision.

For this editorial, Clement wears select pieces from Jordan Luca, Miu Miu, Prada, Borsalino, Jil Sander, The Frankie Shop, Levi’s, Retrosuperfuture, Setchu, Helmut Lang, Richmond, Marsell, Our Legacy, Marni, Ragno, Dries Van Noten, Sapio, Ugg, Dolce & Gabbana, Act No.1, and Etro.

Title: The Hidden Side

Photographer: Antonio Peluso

Art Direction & Styling: EvaCarlotta Devincenzi

Light Assistant: Sebastian Londono

Digitech: Benedetta Micheli

Stylist Assistant: Miriam and Francesca Galluccio

Make Up Artist: Noemi Auetasc

Hair Stylist: Mamrez Abbasi

Casting Director: Hien Li

Model: Clement Carpentier at Indipendent Management

Producer: Veronica Davide

Thanks Studio Archimede6