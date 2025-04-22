Calum Harper, the model-turned-social-media-phenomenon, is the latest cover star of “Man About Town“. The cover story, photographed by the renowned David Roemer of Atelier Management, captures Harper’s striking presence and undeniable charisma. Styled impeccably by Seppe Tirabassi, with grooming by Scott McMahan of Honey Artists, the editorial highlights Harper’s effortless blend of high fashion and modern appeal.

Harper, who boasts an impressive following of over 1.6 million on Instagram and 2.7 million on TikTok, has seamlessly transitioned from a successful modeling career into the realm of social media stardom. His growing influence across platforms has cemented him as a multifaceted talent, resonating with both the fashion elite and a digital-savvy audience.

Represented by an array of prestigious modeling agencies worldwide, Harper’s career is a testament to his versatility and global appeal. In New York, he is signed with Marilyn Agency, while in Paris, he is represented by Metropolitan, M Management, and Makers. In Milan, he works with Fashion Model Management, and in London, he is under the wing of MENACE MODEL MANAGEMENT, which also serves as his mother agency. Additionally, Harper is represented by Modelwerk in Hamburg and Public Image Management in Montreal. Though based in New York, his reach and representation extend across the globe, reflecting his international acclaim.

The “Man About Town” cover story not only showcases Harper’s undeniable talent in front of the camera but also solidifies his status as a cultural force in the fashion and social media industries. With a unique ability to connect with audiences both on and off the runway, Calum Harper continues to redefine what it means to be a modern icon.

Photographer: David Roemer at Atelier Management

Stylist: Seppe Tirabassi

Grooming: Scott McMahan at Honey Artists using Skin Dialogue

Talent: Calum Harper at Fashion Model Management in Milan

Editor Andrew Wright

Art Director Michael Morton

Fashion Director Luke Day

Production Director Lola Randall

Junior Art Director Natasha Lesiakowska

Producer Gillian Avertick

Videography by Mylo Butler

For more and your copy of Man About Town visit their official page.