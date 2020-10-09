MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Adrian Boksz by Edgar Vazquez

Fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez captured Our Day Will Come story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Adrian Boksz represented by New York Model Management. Photo assistance by Dustin Schlairet.

For the session Adrian is wearing selected pieces from KYLE’LYK, Suzanne Couture Millinery, Hugo Boss, Twistedpendant, and Asos.





Photographer, Stylist: Edgar Vazquez – www.picsbyedgar.com

Model: Adrian Boksz at New York Model Management

Photography Assistance: Dustin Schlairet