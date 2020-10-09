in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, New York Model Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Adrian Boksz by Edgar Vazquez

The handsome Adrian Boksz stars in Our Day Will Come exclusive story by Edgar Vazquez

Fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez captured Our Day Will Come story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Adrian Boksz represented by New York Model Management. Photo assistance by Dustin Schlairet.

For the session Adrian is wearing selected pieces from KYLE’LYK, Suzanne Couture Millinery, Hugo Boss, Twistedpendant, and Asos.


Photographer, Stylist: Edgar Vazquez – www.picsbyedgar.com
Model: Adrian Boksz at New York Model Management
Photography Assistance: Dustin Schlairet

