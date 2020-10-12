LOOKBOOK: ERNEST W. BAKER Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover Ernest W. Baker‘s Spring Summer 2021 collection that explores knowledge passed from generation to generation – the memories and regrets, and the mistakes and good deeds. The collection was inspired by the time designer Reid Baker spent reconnecting with his grandfather.

Fashion photographer Vladimir Kaminetsky captured the SS21 lookbook featuring models Jakob Elinghoff, Côme Lart, Cláudio Cabral and Daniel Ferreira. In charge of styling was Mauricio Nardi.

“One piece of advice that he gave is “love your neighbors.” The last few months have shown how our behavior can have such a powerful and direct impact on both those around us and those indirectly around us as well. For better and for worse, the culture that we have inherited from our forefathers is part of who we are. It is not for us to judge, but to look back, learn from their mistakes. We have to come to terms with the past, educating ourselves, and making decisions for the greater good. We have a responsibility to our neighbors.” – from Ernest W. Baker

Designers Reid Baker and Ines Amorim established Ernest W. Baker brand in 2007 – muses for brand’s identity were Reid’s Grandfather, and an early Detroit ad man. The designers fuses European and American styles to reinterpret classic garments.