MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vasilis Panagiotidis, Mohammed & George Pap by Ria Mort
Models Vasilis Panagiotidis, Mohammed, and George Pap at The Legion team up for Aikido story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ria Mort. In charge of styling was Dora Tubanaki, with hair styling from Beautique.hair.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Versace, Dimitris Petrou, Taylor Man, H&M, Pull & Bear, Assos, Zara, Tenzenis, NN NoName, Vassilios Kostetsos, Uniqlo, and Emci. Discover more of the story below:
Vassili
Pink turtleneck jumper: Taylor Man
trousers: H&M
socks: Pull and Bear
George
Jumper: Pull and Bear
Black stretching: Assos
socks: Zara
leather jacket: Assos
turtleneck: Tenzenis
Top with hood and trousers: H&M
Socks: Zara
scarf: Zara
coat: NN NoName
trousers: H&M
socks: Zara
belt: custom made handmade
Muhammad
Woodland jacket: Dimitris Petrou
t-shirt: Zara
trousers: H&M Studio
socks: Pull and Bear
Vasilis
leather jacket: Assos
turtleneck: Tenzenis
blue sport jacket with floral sleeves: Vassilios Kostetsos
white turtleneck: Uniqlo
yellow turtleneck: Emci Clothing
Pants: H&M
blue sport jacket with floral sleeve: Vassilios Kostetsos
white turtleneck: Uniqlo
Top: Versace
Pants: Dimitris Petrou
Woodland jacket: Dimitris Petrou
t-shirt: Zara
Models: Vasilis Panagiotidis, Mohammed, George Pap at The Legion
Hair: Beautique.hair
Stylst: Dora Tubanaki
Photographer: Ria Mort – @mortria
Location: Dojo Monastiraki
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.