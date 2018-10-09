MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vasilis Panagiotidis, Mohammed & George Pap by Ria Mort

Ria Mort

Models Vasilis Panagiotidis, Mohammed, and George Pap at The Legion team up for Aikido story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ria Mort. In charge of styling was Dora Tubanaki, with hair styling from Beautique.hair.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Versace, Dimitris Petrou, Taylor Man, H&M, Pull & Bear, Assos, Zara, Tenzenis, NN NoName, Vassilios Kostetsos, Uniqlo, and Emci. Discover more of the story below:


Ria Mort

Vassili
Pink turtleneck jumper: Taylor Man
trousers: H&M
socks: Pull and Bear
George
Jumper: Pull and Bear
Black stretching: Assos
socks: Zara

Ria Mort

leather jacket: Assos
turtleneck: Tenzenis

Ria Mort

Top with hood and trousers: H&M
Socks: Zara

Ria Mort

scarf: Zara
coat: NN NoName
trousers: H&M
socks: Zara
belt: custom made handmade

Ria Mort

Muhammad
Woodland jacket: Dimitris Petrou
t-shirt: Zara
trousers: H&M Studio
socks: Pull and Bear
Vasilis
leather jacket: Assos
turtleneck: Tenzenis

Ria Mort

blue sport jacket with floral sleeves: Vassilios Kostetsos
white turtleneck: Uniqlo

Ria Mort

yellow turtleneck: Emci Clothing
Pants: H&M

Ria Mort

blue sport jacket with floral sleeve: Vassilios Kostetsos
white turtleneck: Uniqlo

Ria Mort

Top: Versace
Pants: Dimitris Petrou

Ria Mort

Woodland jacket: Dimitris Petrou
t-shirt: Zara

Models: Vasilis Panagiotidis, Mohammed, George Pap at The Legion
Hair: Beautique.hair
Stylst: Dora Tubanaki
Photographer: Ria Mort – @mortria
Location: Dojo Monastiraki

