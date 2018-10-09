10 Best Fashionable and Trendy Gift Ideas for Men

Pin 0 Shares

Gifts are those special things that make your celebrations even more memorable, a memento of your special day.

So you are wondering about the options that you can gift to that remarkable man in your life. He could be your father, brother, boyfriend, husband, colleague, friend or Boss. We agree that finding a perfect gift for him is a daunting task and there are so many things to consider before narrowing down on a gift for him. We have some suggestions on fashionable and trendy gift ideas for men. You can view these and we would be glad if our recommendations are helpful to you.

So here’s the list:

1. A stylish Laptop bag

You need to consider a man’s interests before buying a gift for him. For your dad, husband or brother who loves his work and profession, accessories related to their profession make an excellent gift. For an IT industry man, a stylish Laptop bag is a perfect gift.

2. Trendy FITBIT

Nowadays everyone puts an effort to stay fit, any gadget or equipment that helps them is a boon. Gifting Fitbit appears as a welcome idea for the men whose health is their priority. Your gift will be a worthy choice and be very useful and delightful.

3. Novels

Men love their Genre in reading, some like murder mystery, some Science Fiction, some motivational and some like novels inspired by real-life incidents. If you know that the recipient of the gift is an avid reader, no better gift that than the latest best selling novel of his favorite genre. These novels are also perfect for Bhai Dooj 2018 Gifts. Your gift will be cherished by your brother and will get added to his treasure of novels.

4. Pair of Branded Shades

To win over a heart of a man, gift him a branded pair of shades. A gift more suitable for your brother, husband or boyfriend as you know their choices well, you are likely to find a stylish google for them that they will love. Whenever he wears it, it will remind him of you.

5. Smartphone

If the recipient of your gift and affection is someone who is a gadget freak, consider giving him the latest Smartphone, he will jump with joy on receiving it. Let him indulge in his new gadget and you can feel happy about making him happy.

6. Fashionable jeans

If you have been shopping for him and knew his size, buy a pair of latest style jeans and surprise him. Definitely, he will love your gift, and it stays with him for a long period.

7. Flowers

If he is someone who loves serenity, nature, and tranquility, flowers are the best gift for him. Best suitable for father, brother, husband, boyfriend, colleague or Boss, flowers make everyone happy. Chose from various colors and arrangements to please the one receiving it.

8. Personalized cake

Shape cakes or Photo cakes also make an excellent gift of occasions like birthday, anniversary, promotion and success parties. Famous Shape cakes for men are – Bike cake, Gym cakes, Moustache cake, and Whiskey bottle cake. For photo cake, get a memorable picture printed on his favorite flavored cake. You can check online for best cakes in Bangalore and get them home delivered. For Raksha Bandhan also you can order specially designed cakes and celebrate the festival merrily.

9. Grooming Kits

There are many options available for Men Grooming Kits online and offline in various budgets. This is a very personal gift, and you can consider gifting it to someone who you are close to, and we are sure they will appreciate it.

10. Gift coupons from his favorite E-commerce websites

If you know his favorite e-commerce website, consider gifting him gift coupon from the same. It’s a perfect gift for a friend, colleague, boss, and brother. He can choose and buy whatever he needs and will be happy and thankful to you.

We hope you will find a perfect gift for him and make him happy.

Images by Pat Supsiri for MMSCENE